March 29, 2023 Horoscopes Are Romantic For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today offers a chance that is perfect for simply enjoying love. The Moon is in Cancer all day, which is its home sign, so there is easy-going energy associated with this that just tends to make matters of life feel more at peace. Cancer is a water sign known for being intuitive, sensitive, and taking joy in caring for others. While the Moon, which rules your emotional body, is in this zodiac sign, it puts you in touch with your softer side, allowing you to embrace vulnerability and the joy that comes from embracing your feelings and caring for those that you love.

Early in the day, the Cancer Moon will sextile Venus in Taurus, casting the first glow of love over the day. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and in Taurus, it is most at home. During this time, it is concerned about pleasure and making the most of each moment, especially those spent with that special someone. Together, the Cancer Moon and Venus in Taurus create an atmosphere perfect for dates, romantic interludes, and even meeting someone new if single.

It creates a feeling of harmony, the desire to care for and even cook for others and an attitude ripe for romance. As the afternoon hours descend, the Cancer Moon will sextile Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is known as the great awakener and tends to bring about shocking or surprising events. In this case, though, it brings the chance and opportunity to do something out of the ordinary with your partner. The Cancer Moon and Uranus in Taurus create the perfect atmosphere for an adventure in which you try a new place for dinner, take a cooking class together or even just shake things up midweek while being available for love.

Both transits also support socializing with friends, so if single, this is a chance not just to potentially meet someone but to enjoy your evening practicing that self-love mantra of being worthy of dating yourself. Later in the evening, the Cancer Moon will square Jupiter in Aries. Often squares bring some negative feelings and emotions, but this one will just make you want to snuggle up and home and relax in front of your favorite series, so if you do not head out for the evening earlier, then you may just decide to stay in for the evening.

Even if that occurs, do not hesitate to arrange an impromptu get-together at your home. Sometimes the best times with friends or even dates with lovers happen spontaneously and casually. It is the moments of simply pleasure that Venus in Taurus also favors; comfortable clothes, great company, and delicious heartwarming food. As this epic month begins to wind down, it is important to seize the moments not just of love but of peace. Because it is moments like this that make everything else worthwhile.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While the Moon rests within your sign all day, it activates themes of your first house. The first house in your natal chart represents your beliefs, needs, and wants. Mars is also here right now, so you are thinking more about what you are passionate about or desire for your life as well. Mars may make you more social and make you more apt to go out than stay home. Since you can be known for being a homebody, it is not the worst thing in the world to get dressed up and go meet friends or that new love prospect for an impromptu date.

For you, today’s energy may be more friend related than romance, as Taurus is the ruler of your eleventh house of friends. This is a fabulous chance to pause your busy life and reconnect with friends who want nothing from you but your happiness. It may even have you stretch yourself a bit to try something new, which is also precisely what you have been craving recently.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Cancer is your polarizing sign and the one that rules over your seventh house of relationships, so for you, today will be about that romantic vibe. You have been through a strenuous time recently as Aries, ruler of your fourth house, is pushing for expansion and truth and addressing challenges in this area of your life. The fourth house rules home and family, so it primarily would apply to a committed live-in relationship. But even if you are not currently sharing space with someone, it has been a time when you have been considering making a change.

Today’s energy of the Cancer Moon aligning with both Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus activates your fifth house softening everything around the edges and making it possible to return to joy. The fourth house may be home and family, but the fifth is all about your committed relationship, joy, and pleasure. To have both your seventh house of relationships and the fifth house of commitment highlighted today, is the perfect time to create some quality time with your romantic partner or even a new prospect. Being available for love will never be time wasted.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are going through some major and amazing changes in your life, even if it does not necessarily feel like it each day. Part of this is trusting that all of this will not only make sense but that it also will help deliver you precisely where you are meant to be. Today’s Cancer Moon activates your home and family sector which is your natal fourth house. This part of your life governs your healing, family, committed relationship, and where you physically live.

Cancer is the sign of home, so it is especially strong here and is joined by your own ruling planet Mars, so it is likely there is some sort of action that you feel compelled to take within this area of your life. At the same time, Uranus and Jupiter in Taurus activate your second house of value, making you more aware of what and who matters most to you. Regardless of how things are in this moment or where you even see them going, today is a day to pause and make sure that those who do matter most to you know this. You never want to miss a chance to let someone know how much they mean to you.

