3 Zodiac Signs 'Feel A Bit Jealous' On March 30, 2023, During Moon Opposite Pluto

Ah, OK, so what we are looking at today is serious jealousy resulting from the Moon opposite Pluto creating some of the roughest horoscopes experienced this week for three zodiac signs. This is a very tricky transit, and if you're an Aries, Cancer or a Libra, you may have little tolerance for its influence. One thing that will be particularly aggravated is our sense of control. We may find that we are suddenly a little more aggressive and dominating during this time, and on March 30, 2023, we may end up pushing our luck, so to speak. This definitely affects our romantic relationships and business and familial connections.

And, because what goes around comes around during Moon opposite Pluto, we may also feel as though we are the ones being manipulated or controlled. For Aries, Cancer or Libra, that's just a no-go situation, as we absolutely will not take orders from another person — not on this day, that's for sure. We are territorial and intense, and if asked why we feel this way, we'll have no statement; we 'feel that way, so there! Wah.'

This is also the absolute worst day for jealousy and possessiveness, so if you doubt their loved one or distrust their business partner, prepare to show your ugliest side yet. We will be doing a lot of defending today, which leads us back to that overpowering feeling of not being in control. To grab power, we will do whatever it takes because, on some level, we feel our ship is sinking fast, and to spare ourselves from drowning, we will use others as life rafts. Yeah, it's a cutthroat day in the life, and if there's any solid advice for today, it would be: don't take it all so seriously. Let it pass. Let it pass.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Many people didn't know that your middle name is 'jealousy,' but after today, March 30, 2023, they sure will know the truth. You are extremely competitive and success-oriented; all that is good stuff until you are presented with someone who is, for lack of a better word, 'better' than you at what you do. During Moon opposite Pluto, you'll see that person, and all of your magnanimous behavior, you won't be able to disguise the fact that this person's talent or ability threatens you, and it burns you up inside, Aries. To defend yourself, you will do what you do best: wage war, as only an Aries can do. You will go out of your way to shine a terrible light on someone else simply to deflect that negative light from you. You desperately need to be number one, and during Moon opposite Pluto, it seems that someone 'out there' threatens to steal your spotlight.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you thought you were in the clear when it comes to your romantic relationship, you might want to think again, Cancer. Today brings out the worst in both of you, so it's advisable to pull back and stand down. Your tendency today is to be 'right.' You think you are the expert and will accept no argument that dismisses your expertise. On March 30, during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, you will need to be the powerful one, the winner; if pushed, you won't let your partner get a word in edge-wise. You may feel very passionate about what you're talking about; in fact, you may very well BE the expert, but you will also be harsh, controlling and a bit awful to be near. When your partner storms out of the room, throwing their hands in the air, know that this is because you didn't budge; let it go, Cancer.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are the person who likes to announce at the beginning of a relationship that you feel no jealousy and that jealousy is for the spiritually unenlightened. You won't have any part of such demeaning behavior, and yet, during Moon opposite Pluto, you'll be the first to show that you are indeed super-jealous of someone else's ability, and this will be so on your nerves that you'll show yourself as a real pain in the butt. You feel threatened by your romantic partner's interest in something, and it might not even be a person. All you know is that, on March 30, 2023, the person you are in love with seems to be much more interested in that 'other thing' than they are in you, and you can't handle it, Libra. You want all eyes on you, and as much as you swear you're not jealous, you are the essence of the green-eyed monster.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.