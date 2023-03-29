March 30, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Unexpected’ For 3 Zodiac Signs

Life moves in unexpected and exciting ways this Thursday. On March 30, 2023, several transits bring amazing energy to three zodiac signs who experience the best horoscopes on this day. For starters, Venus and Uranus unite in the sweet sensual sign of Taurus creating a ripple of energy for Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius. Whenever Venus is in Taurus, we long for sensual experiences full of luxurious comforts, and with Uranus, unexpected events and situations can happen.

Another celestial event that brings amazing energy to Taurus, Leo and Aquarius involves Mars and Saturn. They work together, encouraging us to pursue our life's passions. So, don't be surprised if you suddenly feel drawn to complete a project!

If you need courage to start something new, there's a little tension in today's horoscope to help you out. The Moon enters Leo this Thursday and will be opposite Pluto, the planet of change. A secret or emotional truth can come to light, or a surprise event will be announced that can push you to the point of no return. Still, the greatest surprise you may experience on Thursday can involve your own personal growth during this time. To find out more, read the following horoscopes, especially if you're a Taurus, Leo or an Aquarius zodiac sign.

These three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on March 30, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today brings some unexpected realizations about what you genuinely want from your life. You may suddenly feel the pull to try something new or even finally honor that long-buried truth. However, there is support here as you are guided to inherently trust whatever arises, knowing it is valid and can be achieved. Your desires or wants for yourself, your life or even love are different than what those closest to you want. But it is also time to start making yourself happy first.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today could finally give you the insight into your professional life that you have been searching for. While work matters may arise, it will become more about passion than financial or social recognition. You have been moving toward this in your life since last year. You want and need to feel passionate about what you are doing with your life, including your career. Today may finally be the point that you honor your intuition over what you need to change within your life to create space for a more passionate career – and do not worry, money will always follow its purpose.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is an opportunity to see what may arise. Pluto brings up your true feelings, secrets and even desires about yourself and matters in life. Your wants, needs and beliefs will be excavated as you evolve to align with your greatest truth. Today Pluto opposes the Moon, and true feelings or desires may surface. Family life will be changing, and in your romantic relationship, you may still have fears from the past that surface. Still, do not hesitate to do something you want to do. You may give yourself everything you have always wanted.

