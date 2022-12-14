11 Things A Guy Will Only Do If He Knows You're 'The One'

There is a huge difference in being with a guy who is just dating around versus a guy who knows you are "the one."

A guy who knows you are the one makes you feel more appreciated, which results in you feeling more confident in a relationship — a relationship where you can see the two of you together in the future.

You don’t have to keep decoding the texts or trying to figure out if he thinks you're the one.

When a guy knows you are the one, he values you and your opinions. He is able to be his true self, making you feel comfortable enough to be your authentic self as well.

And there are more signs you can look for as well.

11 Signs he thinks you're the one.

1. He wants to be exclusive.

Many guys run at the sound of a relationship, but if a guy knows you are the one, he is not going to waste time hanging out with other girls but will let you know that he wants something serious with you.

A guy who knows you are the one will not risk losing you to someone else because he knows how special and one-of-a-kind you are.

2. He wants his friends and family to meet you.

When things get serious and a guy wants to take the next step, he will suggest you meet his family and friends because they are a very important part of his life. If he thinks you are the one, he wants them to meet his leading lady because he is so proud of having you in his life.

He will also want to meet your family and friends.

3. He accepts you for who you are.

Before you might have had to ‘pretend’ to be happy, independent, strong when you felt sad, needy and weak around other boys but if a guy knows you are the one — you will feel comfortable to be your true self around him.

When you are happy, he will share your happiness. When you are needy, he will be there for you without judgment.

You will not feel the need to put on a façade and feel completely accepted and loved for all the qualities that made you doubt yourself in previous relationships.

4. He will show you his true self.

When you are with someone for the long run, you see every side of that person. The same way he accepts you for everything you are when he knows you are it. He will also expect you to accept him for who he is. He will let his guard down and expect you to accept him.

You know a relationship is real when both of you can stop pretending and be who you really are, and still be crazy about each other; remembering that everyone has flaws but knowing that it is the flaws that make you both perfect for each other.

5. He makes you feel comfortable.

When a guy knows you are the one, subconsciously or consciously, he will do little things to make things easier for you. He will take you out where you want to go, he will buy things to make you happy, and he won’t flinch before spending money on you.

He will answer your questions without hesitation. He will include you in his plans for his present and his future.

6. He will prioritize you.

There are guys who will hang out with you in their free time and then there will be a guy who will free his time to hang out with you. This is when you know that he knows you are the one. He may not be a caller or texter, but if it is important to you he will do that to show you that you are important.

He will plan things for you and he might be busy but he will never be too busy that you feel neglected. You will know that you are his priority.

7. He lets you use his phone.

Today our whole lives and all our secrets are in our phones. If he knows you are the one, he will easily let you use his phone. Why? because he trusts you and does not have anything to hide.

He will not hesitate or hide things in his phone when you ask to see it. So this is a big one — if he is cool with you playing with his phone, you got yourself a keeper.

8. He will talk to you about difficult topics.

Most guys talk about fun, entertaining things, but when a guy thinks you are the one, he will share topics that he would only share with someone he sees in his future. He might tell you about his past, his struggles, and his weaknesses.

If you feel you have problems and are avoiding the subject, he will bring it up and try to resolve it because he loves you and wants this to work. They say topics that you do not want to talk about are usually the topics that need to be talked about.

9. He fights fair and he doesn’t walk away.

It is normal to have disagreements and fights in every relationship because we are human. When you fight, if he still knows how much he cares and despite getting on each other’s nerves, he wants to work through those issues because he sees himself with you in the long haul — that is one strong sign of a keeper.

He will fight, but at the end of every fight, he will just want to hug you and make everything work out again.

10. He is your biggest cheerleader.

If he knows you are the one, he will also be your biggest cheerleader, motivator, and have the strongest faith in you, even when you have no faith in yourself.

He will do whatever he can to support your dreams and passions. Your success will make him as happy as his own success. He will be so proud of you every step of the way.

11. He will talk to you about your future together.

This is a sure sign that he knows you are the one. Many guys decide who they want to be with based on love and logic rather than just feelings.

If he wants to spend his life with you, he will plan a future together. He will talk about the things he wants to do together in months or years.

He will tell you where he wants to live (with you) and what he wants to do in his life (with you). You will be an important part of where his life is heading.

Anjana Rajbhandary is a certified mental health professional, researcher and self-directed writer/editor with over six years of experience in mental health, editorials, and non-profits.