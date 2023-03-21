Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Today's love horoscope can be described in two words: love and commitment. With Saturn in Pisces, we are less interested in fleeting romance and love not built on core values like commitment and trust. So, dealbreakers and red flags are unignorable for a few zodiac signs, and it's time to have a heart-to-heart conversation to see what can be fixed — and what cannot.

Love gets rocky on March 22, 2023. Venus speaks closely with zany Uranus disrupting relationships to show cracks in love's foundation. But this surprise moment is what we need to show true character and if we are in relationships where a long-lasting partnership can be formed. Expect change to become hard to ignore. This Wednesday, some zodiac signs will need to make important decisions about the future.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Aries

Love is not only an investment you make in another person; it's also an investment you make in yourself. Today you get the joy of showing someone how much you care.

You will find joy in spending time together after a busy day. Even though your partner receives all your attention, you will feel like you were loved the most.

Taurus

Dating is expensive, but the value you receive when you spend time with your loved one is priceless. The truth is that being with someone does not have to cost a lot of money. if you plan it out in advance.

Consider fun and less expensive dates that are high on the romantic scale. An outdoor picnic or dinner by candlelight can be a great way to start.

Gemini

There comes a point in time when you have to let a friendship die. Today, a friendship you cherish more than anything else in the world may be at a crossroads. It's not unusual for friends to grow apart as you grow into your new lives. The neat thing is parting on good terms can lead you back to one another. You'll love talking about old times and hearing how wonderful your lives are.

Cancer

An old flame can become the best friend you ever had. Some people cannot remain friends with an ex-partner. Still, you can see beyond your past and move toward a future where you stay close and love one another, even if it means not being together exclusively.

Leo

Love can be found in the most unusual place, and perhaps you meet the love of your life at your job. Meeting someone with whom you already have things in common, including a shared passion for a particular career field, can be one of the greatest things to happen. You discover common elements of your personalities, which become your relationship's building blocks.

Virgo

There are so many amazing books and podcasts to learn from on the subject of love. You will enjoy indulging yourself in a sea of knowledge on all topics related to romance, setting boundaries, improving your intimate life and even self-care when you are in a relationship with another person.

Libra

You don't want to date someone stingy with themselves — life, time, money, or talents. So, when you meet someone you find incredibly good-looking but whose character is lacking, be honest with yourself. It's not a match, but it only means you are closer to finding the person who is.

Scorpio

When it comes to love, you're the type who holds on for dear life, never letting go. This uncanny ability to remain grounded in your life translates nicely to a committed relationship.

Your partner feels your commitment is strong and that they can be themselves when you're around.

Sagittarius

Buy the things that will make you and your partner's life easier. When life does not run as smoothly as you like, it can lead to bitterness, backbiting and misunderstandings. If an item can save you time and improves your life, it is worth the investment. You can make up for money later, but you can never make up for lost time.

Capricorn

Someone has to make things happen in love, and today it may be you. You can be stubborn about what you perceive romance to be. You hold out for your partner to initiate what they want from you, but why not be the one to make the first move? You might enjoy taking the lead.

Aquarius

Finances can be unsteady today, and when money is tight, it affects how well you feel about love and romance. Today, you may not be in the mood for love, and you'd rather curl up on the sofa to binge-watch a few episodes of your favorite show. It might do you a world of good to give in to your desire to do nothing.

Pisces

It's so sweet to buy something you like for your partner. You get to dote on them with your love through trinkets, small gifts and little knickknacks when you are traveling or going out with a few friends. These gifts say, "I was thinking of you." And they carry a lot of sentimental value.

