Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Sun and Moon spend a day in the fierce energy of Aries, fanning our desire to be independent and free to do what we want to do. This Wednesday, March 22, 2023, marks the third day of our new astrological year and the initiation of spring.

The Sun and Moon square Mars promoting strong conversations and bold action in commerce and community affairs. Read on to find out how the stars affect you personally and to see what your daily horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign. There's so much goodness you don't want to miss. If you know your Moon and Rising sign, check those horoscopes for a complete astrological reading that benefits your life today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Say what you mean. Aries, today you can clear the air and be heard. Words flow easily for you today. You have a natural knack for self-expression, which lends itself to writing letters, talking over the phone and advocating for yourself in difficult meetings.

The pressure to say things correctly can have you speaking impulsively, but when in doubt, be honest. It's the best way to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The universe steps in. Maybe you aren't sure if there is a higher power or if you can have a prayer answered by God if you ask for one.

Today, something amazing that is truly unexpected and yet wanted manifests in your life. The change is internal. You decide to do things differently and use your past as a stepping stone to get there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Why argue? A friend's opinion is simply that — a point of view.

You may disagree, and you may never see eye-to-eye on a subject, but you can respect one another and show care for each other's concerns. The more you learn to love your friend despite their differences, you learn to love others in the same way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is one of the best days for you, Cancer. With the Sun and Moon aligned, you can hone in on your emotional and mental strengths. You get to prove yourself by the types of choices you make.

Use this day to make a solid impression with authority figures at work. If you're starting your own business or want to, it's a good day for brainstorming, writing a business plan, or deciding your mission statement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can never lose your education, and that's why it's such a valuable part of your life. The New Moon in Aries opened the door to learning something new.

If you're a student in college and have not declared a major, you might know what subject you want to concentrate on. If you have been considering returning to school, the next few months are ideal for researching programs, applying for loans and seeing what's involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A generous offer or some sort of gift is coming your way. You could receive some money to buy an item you really want or a partner may decide to write you into a will as an inheritor for an item or an insurance policy.

Today is about receiving blessings, and even if you don't like to be the one who gets a gift from a friend, enjoy the moment. It's nice to be treated!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The little things in life lay a foundation for trust and love. Today, focus on the small moments in life that show your heart and reveal your truest intentions toward a person you care for. You might not be able to do as much as you'd like, but small gestures allow you to touch a heart and say, "I'm here for you."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Have a heart-to-heart conversation. Today, let your partner see beyond the wall you sometimes hide behind. It's always nice to have an honest conversation and express your concerns. With Mercury in Aries, you're bold and honest, and you are more forthright, too. It's easier for you to find solutions, especially to tough situations, while Pluto works hard on communications. So, if an opportunity presents itself, take advantage of it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Someone may be ready to tell you how much they care for you, Sagittarius, and it's not like you don't already know. There's love brewing in your life. It started as friendship but has become closer and more real each day.

You don't want to ruin a good thing, so you'll keep this one to yourself, but your friend may be unable to hold back any longer. They have to let you know!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have stamina; when others give up and quit, you keep trying until you reach your goal. You may have signed into an agreement. Lately, it has been hard for you to continue, but your ego refuses to let you go back on a promise. You will stay true to the end, and then you'll say to yourself, 'Never again!'

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A little bit of money goes a long way. What you need right now is some income beyond what you have been making. A side job can be the answer to your short-term problem. Even if it's a little bit inconvenient, knowing you're providing for your family to help make ends meet is all the motivation you need to try.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's so nice when you have a good friend that you can laugh wth and leave your cares behind. Today, the most dreamy experience of your week can manifest through interacting with a friend. Take them up on their offer to go out and have fun,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.