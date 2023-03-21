March 22, 2023: Daily 'Tarot' Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

We approach the tarot with hope on March 22, 2023, and discover a bit of news and breakthrough awareness in the prediction process. Today's daily tarot provides wisdom by invoking a call to explore solutions from searching inside our hearts. The heart of the tarot is your personal experiences, which is why each tarot card has special insight into your zodiac sign.

Today's tarot cards are all upright, revealing action and momentum. We can take action without fearing delays and setbacks in this new astrology year. In otherwords, the stars are forever in our favor. Discover what your card focuses on for your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign to get the most well-rounded experience.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card is a card of patience. While you aren't known for being a patient person, you can learn and grow by leaps and bounds in this area today.

Today's motto is "Everything in moderation," Aries. When you love something, you *really* love it, making you want more and more of that item in your life. But today, moderation is your new best friend. Remember: less is almost always more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today's Chariot card is a reminder to hold on to your resolve, even though it may make sense to give up and quit. A lot is at stake. It's not easy rebuilding a reputation once an unpleasant experience has tainted it. But today, a sudden change in circumstance redeems you in a big way. What happened may never be forgotten, but a wonderful event can replace the memory people choose to remember you by.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

What would you do without hope, Gemii? Hope is everything you are, and today's Star card is a reminder that the universe is there for you.

It's life-giving when you share your knowledge and give of yourself. When you help others, especially your friends, you improve their situation, and something changes inside you, too. You feel better about yourself, and you stop thinking about your problems. Your focus turns to hope.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You can be strong and capable, and that's what the Strength tarot card reveals for you.

Today, work may be harder today than usual, yet you are ready for the challenge. No matter how challenging your work is, you prove yourself to be tough as nails and able to lead. This day may be the beginning of a great change in your career, perhaps leading to a promotion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

The Judgement tarot card means what it sounds like – thoughtfulness and high integrity.

So, Leo, trust yourself. You can tell a good thing when you see it, and when everyone else leaves you, doubting your common sense and good judgment, stand strong. Stubbornness can be viewed as an ugly trait to possess unless, of course, you're right when they are wrong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is not an easy card to get in a tarot card pull, so today, you may find yourself in a precarious situation. You might have put someone in front of your own needs and wants, and as a result, you're losing time.

You have been patient when others would have abandoned the ship and given up. You believe in your partner and know, in your heart, that they need your love and support to get through a tough time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card is a ceremonial-type card that tells us religion, spirituality and quiet reflection are the paths to follow. Look inward. You often give so much of yourself, and being social can be draining. Even you have a point where you need to pull back and rest. Today, spend some time alone and rest. Something good will happen when you allow yourself a day just for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are powerful, but today instead of leading by brawn, lead with gentleness. If you're always around someone who refuses to hold their weight, it forces you to show your more masculine side. Today, you will want to balance things by showing your sweet and kind nature. Let someone else do the heavy lifting, even if it means the work doesn't get done at all. How else will they learn if you're always rushing to do more than your share of the work?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor is a warrior card that indicates a fighter spirit in the middle of a tough battle. In other words, there may be a dispute that leaves you so angry you might want to attack unfairly. Try not to.

Relationships can be hard. If you don't have a little argument, is there really a deep bond between you and your partner? A small debate can have you wondering if you're truly compatible, but you can learn through this problem and grow stronger as a couple than ever before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool card is a card of new adventures, and you've wanted something to change, and now you will get that opportunity. You knew this moment would come. You hoped you had more time to prepare, but life has a funny way of picking a time that's the least convenient. You have to strike while the iron is hot. Now is the time to act, so trust the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower card is a shocking card, and it means a surprise that is unpleasant but often necessary. It only takes one word to change everything you once knew. A relationship you thought was rock solid now seems to be on the brink of disaster and demise. You thought you knew this person but didn't know they felt this way. It's hard to wrap your mind around the truth, but it is right before your eyes. Once your mind stops spinning, you'll know what to do next.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun is a great tarot card to have today. It's positive in upright and in the reverse position. It means everything is going to work out. Beautiful things often come from dark times, and when you feel pushed to your limits, don't give up, Pisces. This is when you want to double down on your investment. You want to work a little harder to make your dreams come true and get where you need to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.