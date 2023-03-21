3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Happy In Love' Horoscopes On March 22, 2023

During the March 22, 2023 horoscopes, three zodiac signs are the happiest in love. If we feel a little pep in our step today, it's because Moon conjunct Jupiter has put us in the state of mind where we feel energized and happy about our love lives.

As if being granted a reprieve, suddenly, and what feels like out of nowhere, certain signs will get the feeling that they are the luckiest people in the world, and all because of some perspective change that's recently taken place within the context of their love lives.

For those of us who are in love, the Moon conjunct Jupiter enhances the fantasy aspect of this love. And for those of us who may have been teetering, that aforementioned 'change of perspective' brings us hope; we now see that nothing is unmanageable and that all we really have to do is pay attention to the details of our relationships to get to the bottom of any or all issues so that we can live happily with the person we really and truly do want to continue with.

On March 22, 2023, we have the firepower of Aries to back our positive intentions. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, those intentions make us feel generous, broad-minded, and open to new things and experiences. We see a future with the person we are with, and we happily embrace the idea that anything can happen and that we might just be able to be totally content, in love, after all.

The three zodiac signs who have 'happy in love' horoscopes on Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

1. Aries

March 21 - April 19)

It's birthday season for you, so you already feel like a million bucks, and it shows up in your love life. You have decided to forgive and forget, and as an Aries, you already know how hard that is for you to do. Still, you can't shake the positive influence that comes off of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, as it allows you to see that life is just better when you don't identify with the hundred thousand grudges you hold on to.

During the Moon conjunct Jupiter, on March 22, 2023, you will simply 'release' them to the universe, which opens up a whole new realm of opportunities to share with your partner. You can finally see your partner as a good person, a person you want to be with. Gone are the days of blame and accusation. You are now ready to move forward in love and romance.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Known for your stubborn ways, you may have found that this isn't always the answer to your problems. You can't always 'out-stubborn' a person, and when that person is your significant other, you've learned that giving a little actually helps. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll find that this is the key to the success and continuation of your relationship together.

On March 22, 2023, you'll not only see how the idea of relaxing a bit on your strongholds works in terms of your romance but how you, as a person, grow. This is a lucky day for your relationship, but it's more about how you feel on this day, which is rich in love, devoted for a good reason, and most of all...flexible. This newly acquired flexibility is the key to your further success, and your efforts will be greatly appreciated.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's easy enough for you to try and understand 'the other person's point of view'. Though you still have to learn that, even though they will do things their way, understand why it doesn't necessarily make it easy for you not to judge them for it. A situation will come up between you and your partner, on March 22, 2023, during the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter. You may jump to conclusions about your romantic partner, and things get heated faster than they should.

You love your person very much and they, you, but you can't help but feel as though you are superior to them, simply because they are not as complicated as you are. During this transit, you will understand that the only thing you really don't like about your partner is that 'they are not you.' Once you get this, and it seems obvious to you, you will relax your grip on always being the 'right' one, and as you relax, so will your partner. So much good is in store for you and your mate, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.