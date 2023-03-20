The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Amazingly Powerful' Horoscopes March 21, 2023

On March 21, 2023, three zodiac signs will have amazingly powerful horoscopes. The powerful Aries New Moon opens the doors to each zodiac sign's wildest dreams on Tuesday, especially affecting Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and, because of that, is considered a leader and will forever represent the action to seize and create new beginnings. Yesterday, the Vernal Equinox marked the first day of Spring and Aries Season, beginning a brand-new astrological new year.

Beginnings are sprouting up all around you. You just need to know where to look to find them. Today will feel completely different due to the new zodiac season, and this fire sign’s energy coursing through the universe makes it the perfect time to celebrate the New Moon — the first of two! The Moon will shift into the ambitious sign of Aries midday, making this evening the perfect time for a New Moon ceremony and setting your intentions as you use this fire sign’s ability to act on what it is most passionate about.

Aries are known for being impetuous at times, spontaneous and sometimes even impulsive. Yet, Aries often will think about things far longer than others realize before taking action. It is just that once they do, they move full speed ahead. Impulsivity will govern your emotional space today as the New Moon rises darkened in the night sky, and you have a chance to remember your internal power and ability to create whatever you desire.

Each zodiac sign can have its benefits and challenges; yet, under this New Moon, if you harness Aries's ability to move ahead at all costs, even if it lacks some emotionality, its energy can help you express yourself take action authentically. It is not that you need to be unfeeling or not process what action you are taking, but at this moment, it matters more that you fulfill your path ahead than make others happy, and that is precisely what the Aries New Moon will help you achieve.

You are done pretending to be anyone other than who you are, and you are finished with letting the opinions and thoughts of others dictate your choices. This is a New Moon full of authenticity; your new beginnings will be born through this energy. In fact, during this lunation, the Moon and Mercury will form an auspicious connection while both are in Aries. As their energies merge, they create a powerful force. So, this New Moon will be powerful for reevaluating your place in your life, speaking your truth, and seizing each opportunity for a new beginning. No matter what zodiac sign you are, don't be afraid to give yourself exactly what you have always wanted, even if it means you must work hard or strategize to achieve your goals.

The three zodiac signs best horoscopes on Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Do not doubt your inner power, Aries. Do not let whatever has happened in the past dictate or decide what you will do now. But to do that, you will want to make peace with how things have played out. You need to find acceptance. Others will label your actions according to their viewpoints and perspective, but to not let that affect you, you must remember who you genuinely are. You must remember that you can create anything in your life that you desire and that the qualities others put you down for are the same that make you who you are. Plans can balance impulsiveness, and assertiveness can be softened by holding space for others to have their feelings.

This powerful New Moon is meant to help you return to your authentic spirit. This is the foundation for all you build today and will build in the coming year. If there is anywhere that you have been holding back your truth, this is an excellent time to have conversations that will allow you to step back into your transparency and power. When you own your truth, it will never again be able to be used against you, which means you are also free to seize the new beginning that is already budding in your life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While it is known that this is a powerful lunation for cardinal signs, those mutable signs, especially those with planets in the ending degrees, will have a transformative experience with this New Moon in Aries. As an adaptable zodiac sign, this Moon offers a powerful lesson in how you experience life. Aries rules your fifth house, the sector of your chart that governs pleasure, creativity, joy, self-expression, marriage and even children. With Jupiter having moved into this zodiac sign at the end of last year and the stellium that occurred here last month, it is already an area you have been focusing on.

Under this lunation, you will come to a deeper understanding of how your outgrown need for approval from others has shaped many of the choices that you have made instead of having them be authentic for yourself. You can use that Mercury's energy to advocate for your joy and be more apt to show up boldly, declaring your truth with tenacity and courage. By beginning a brand-new chapter that is not wrapped up in the approval of others, you will find that creating the life you genuinely love may not be that challenging at all.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As you surrender to the end of your zodiac season and acclimate to Aries' fresh and fierce energy, you will have the opportunity to make the most of long-held dreams. As a person with a flexible personality, you are comfortable when the seasons of life change. Right now, you know that you are on the cusp of a life transition, even if you cannot precisely point out why; intuitively, you may have sensed it.

This is all part of the reboot that astrology provides you, specifically since Aries rules your finances, value, resources, comfort and self-worth. While your emotions and empathy are legendary, you often do not recognize what you truly bring to the table or what you are capable of. This is the power of the Aries New Moon for you. Not only do you have a chance to declare your needs and what you are worth (both in your personal and professional life), but it is also a time to embrace the power of the law of attraction. Thanks to Saturn moving into your zodiac sign, you have stepped into a phase where you will be asked to work hard to make your dreams a reality. Knowing what you are worth and what to value in your life is vital. Make the most of this New Moon by honoring your worth and that of anything or anyone else in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.