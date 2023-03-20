3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes The First Day Of Spring, March 20, 2023

A brand-new astrological year is here now that the Sun has entered Aries. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, the initiator of Spring. The first day of spring is also called the Vernal Equinox when the day is split equally between day and night. We feel peaceful and centered as this new year begins.

Aries is a cardinal sign representing leadership and trendsetter energy that is known to make anything happen. It is the ability to be active manifestos within life and the creation of your destiny. There is always a fresh start to life this time of year as you can finally start taking action that you may have felt brewing over the winter months.

Today, as the Sun moves into the sign of Aries in the late afternoon hours, it will feel like a weight has been lifted as you suddenly feel empowered to start acting on what you desire most. For many, lightness is associated with this season as you wake out of your winter slumber, ready to take root and bloom as the world around you readies to.

The Sun in astrology governs your external actions and motivations; as it shifts into the fire sign of Aries, you will feel more energetic and confident toward tackling those things that have been on your mind or heart. It is a season for action, for making changes and luck for you — astrology supports both.

Today’s energy is also influenced by the waning sextile between the Pisces Sun and Pluto in Capricorn as they intersect at the fated last degree. This catalyst of an ending will prompt a more zealous feeling of seizing that beautiful new beginning.

Moving through the energy earlier in the day between Sun and Pluto will give you some emotional clarity that will finally give you the space to know what you genuinely want from your life. Pisces is a water sign, while Capricorn is an earth sign, so there will be monumental realizations about your feelings regarding what was deemed unstable within your life.

Whether relationship, career or even life path — you can now clearly see what is worth putting your time and energy into and what no longer is. It is this realization as the Sun shifts into Aries, beginning a brand new everything that will give you space for a deep sigh and the ability to finally take that step forward into the life waiting for you.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is your time, Aries. After having a group of planets in your sign in February, you should be primed and ready to act. Now the Sun is in Aries, your sign. Take time to reflect on what has changed since the last time that you had your solar return or birthday season. Look at what has changed, what you have become aware of and even more importantly, what you have learned. This important puzzle piece clicks into place, allowing clarity, confidence, and action.

Tomorrow brings the first of two Aries New Moons will help you feel like you are being held and guided by the universe. If you do anything at all today, make the commitment to believe in yourself again. Do not doubt your feelings or ideas and especially your capability. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign until May, you are urged to make the most of this time so that you do not let a moment pass you by, especially because of your internal doubt. It is the reminder from the universe of who you truly are and that that was all you ever needed to be.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Aries is your sister sign because it rules your seventh house or the relationship sector of your natal chart. It is also why relationships and romance have been a major focus since last month, especially regarding new beginnings and expansion, as Jupiter is currently resting within this zodiac sign. But you also are a cardinal sign, just like Aries, which means that you can take the lead, begin new initiatives, and move ahead to create whatever your heart desires.

Often, you can let your altruism get the best of you because you can spend a lot of time and energy trying to find the best solution for everything instead of just thinking about your needs. But Aries energy has a way of turning you back into yourself so that you can remember you deserve to come first, specifically when designing the life and relationship that works for you. While romantic matters will be in your mind today, the waning Pisces Sun and Pluto in Capricorn will bring up matters of health and home as they rule your sixth and fourth houses. Use today to figure out what is best for you, and then let the world adjust to you for once.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You make things happen. The thing that you often do, though, is to talk yourself into the mentality that you made your bed, so you need to lay within it — forever. Instead, this Aries Season will be about letting yourself believe that anything is possible. You can always have a new beginning, change paths and even yourself. Aries energy rules your fourth house of home and family, which also can include healing. It brings up the lessons of finding the balance of staying silent even if you know something no longer resonates with you versus blowing up every facet of your life if you become pushed to ultimate frustration.

During this Aries Season, there will be two New Moons which should help you focus on what is to come instead of the regrets of the past. In just a few days, Pluto will finally leave your sign as well, after a long fifteen years, so self-forgiveness as well as love will be necessary for taking everything you have been through and making the decision that it is never too late to be happy – or to have the life you have always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.