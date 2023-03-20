3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Intense' Horoscopes On March 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs have intense horoscopes on March 21, 2023. If you get away with having a blissful and perfect day during all of the Aries and Mars energy currently floating around us, count yourself amongst the few. This day, March 21, will not be easy; depending on what zodiac sign you are, you may be unable to avoid trouble. Today works our nerves on so many levels, but so much of it will revolve around perception; we may be prone to paranoia or disillusionment on this day because, during the New Moon in Aries, we tend to stop before we start.

We are also looking at how Moon square Mars doubles up on that feeling of doubt in us and makes us second guess just about every word that comes out of our mouths. We may have the best intentions ever; we may want to save the world, feed the children, and end the wars...and if we even try to follow these altruistic dreams, all we will get in return is regret and a newly built fear of failure. How did we go so wrong in such a short amount of time?

We didn't go wrong, signs...we just 'think' we did, and that's how the New Moon in Aries plays with our heads. If we entertain a negative thought, Moon square Mars takes that thought and makes it into a bunch of new slip-ups. We will buy new shoes today, and the heel will break off, or we will trip on an undone shoelace. We want something fun, something great, but it might be best to hold off on engaging in things that could be considered too lofty for zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Making mistakes is common enough, but in your case, you have a particularly hard time admitting that you've done something wrong. There's advice here for you, Taurus: admit your mistakes now and get it over with because, during the New Moon in Aries, it's best to move forward rather than let pride hold you back.

And hold you back it will, because, on March 21, you will make your already negative situation even worse by denying that you are responsible for whatever you ARE responsible for. Nobody is going to hate you for admitting to your mistake, but the last thing you want to do is start up a series of lies to protect your pride. This is worthless to you, so get your confession done and out of the way to spare yourself any further grief.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you execute a plan, you rarely consider how wrong it can go, and during the New Moon in Aries, it can go as wrong as it possibly can. On March 21, 2023, you will need to seriously rethink the way you go about doing something in your life because if you haven't noticed...something isn't working. Forget your faux 'champion of the world' attitude, as it's not working for you. You aren't right and the sooner you admit it, the quicker it will be over with. If this is a business problem, then you need to be broadminded and open; Aries energy has you acting like a commander, and that kind of military style is not needed here. You need to bend like a leaf and flow like water, Scorpio. Stop being so obstinate. You will benefit by allowing yourself leeway; halting everything for the sake of 'being right' will not work today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just as soon as you thought you'd 'get away with it,' BOOM, in comes the truth, and it sets you straight. You really weren't up for this setback, and you know it's your fault, but the last thing you ever want to do is admit that you are wrong. You like to think of yourself as this progressive person of many talents, but when you act like this — stubborn, unmoving, rocklike — all you end up doing is ruining your own day, as well as everyone else's. During the New Moon in Aries, it's time for you to adopt a more positive outlook, one that forgives a lot easier. You've become stiff and unyielding, and there's no room for that in your world, not if you want to be happy. So take a hint and lighten your load, Sagittarius. Admit to the truth, don't try to cut corners, and do the right thing. You'll be OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.