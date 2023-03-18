3 Zodiac Signs Crave The Single Life On March 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs crave single life on March 19, 2023. The problem with wanting to be single is that it implies that we might be in a relationship that drives us crazy, and we want out. While that isn't the only reason a person would crave the single life — or lifestyle — it's more than likely the reason; we are prompted into it. Something is 'inspiring' this desire, and for many people, the Pisces Moon will tap into that desire and make it a full-blown craving.

As they say, 'the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.' Of all the cliches that be, this one always comes around as the truth. We tend to believe that, at the first sign of our own displeasure, over whatever topic we're focusing on, we jump to the conclusion that 'everyone has it better than we do.' The grass over there — the 'single' grass, is better than our stuck-in-a-relationship grass.

The Pisces Moon has a tendency to play this up in our minds; it's related to feeling sorry for one's self, but it gives us that added edge where we believe we know the solution. In this case, the solution to all of our problems is in the idea (the idea, not necessarily the reality) of being single.

On March 19, 2023, we may find that the only way we can deal with being in a locked-in, committed relationship is by fantasizing that we are single. On some level, we don't really believe it's better to be single, but our minds need to think that there's an escape from the situation we've built for ourselves.

Certain signs of the Zodiac take the Pisces Moon to heart; will they attempt to satisfy this craving, or will they work it out with the relationship they are in?

Three zodiac signs want to be single on March 19, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Of the three signs that will feel the desire for the single life, you, Gemini, might be someone who is already single. The reason you are so affected by the Pisces Moon is because, during this transit, your fears about commitment and relationship rise to the surface. You've been scared off of romance, and even though it's something you've always wanted the full experience of, all of your own personal experiences have left you cold.

You desire to remain single, but you fantasize about a much 'happier' existence in a fantasy world, where being single is ideal, rather than 'just another day in your life.' You crave making friends that you can flirt with, and you even allow yourself the fantasy of falling in love with them. You'd love to think that you could fall in love easily and with anyone, but the idea of it becoming a relationship feels more like a slap in the face.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Unlike Gemini, you are more than likely in a relationship and have been in one for more time than you'd like to admit. During the Pisces Moon on March 19, 2023, you will — once again — have that old craving of wanting to be single, because your heart tells you that this whole relationship thing...is a scam. It may or may not be, but in your world, you sometimes wonder why you took the plunge and got yourself in this deep.

Sometimes you feel as though you can't breathe, and you want out. Other times, you feel you've given this 'partner' of yours the best years of your life, and now you want them back. You are logical and practical, so instead of ridding yourself of this unwanted partnership, you just go along with it. But in your mind, you crave the single life.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your craving for single status has become an obsession with you, as you are starting to wonder why you gave so much of your life away to this person whom you can no longer stand the sight of. You may be married to them, in fact, and now, you feel you've gone so far into the years with them that there is no escape for you. You are stuck, in fact, you are as stuck as stuck gets, and during the Pisces Moon, you may even find yourself in tears over how much time you've wasted on this so-called partner of yours.

While you don't see yourself dating the entire world, you do see that, if only you were single, you'd definitely make up for a lost time romantically. On March 19, you must prepare yourself for an emotional upheaval; you want to be single, and it's now or never. What will you do, Capricorn?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.