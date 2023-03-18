The Sunday Love Horoscope For March 19, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

The Sunday, March 19, 2023, love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs with astrology advice and forecasting for relationships, marriage, single life, and dating. Find out what you need to know for your zodiac sign during Venus in Taurus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 19, 2023:

Aries

High emotions make it so easy to get into an argument today. You don't want to be 'that person' on edge for no reason. Make self-care a priority. Get those positive endorphins flowing. Go for a workout early. Start the morning long before anyone else does so you can have an edge on the day feeling good about your life. Your positively will flow from the inside out and be contagious.

Taurus

Why hold a grudge, Taurus? With Mercury in Aries, you can easily become hot under the collar for things that spiral out of your control. Those little habits of your partner can get under your skin without you realizing it. Only you can decide what to focus on. Pick the things you like; some situations are not worth hanging on to because they are in the past, where they belong.

Gemini

Give people something good to gossip about. You've been keeping your relationship a pretty little secret for some time. Now that your relationship is official give a sneak peek of your happiness for others to see by posting a cute photo of you and your new significant other online. Watch the comments flow and have fun with it.

Cancer

People might jump to conclusions, but who cares if their claims are far from the truth? You know your workplace friendship with a colleague is nothing more than platonic. You've got nothing to hide. Eventually, their unkind words will come back to haunt them and prove you to be the innocent party. You're reputation will be restored and redeemed.

Leo

Write your intentions down. It's amazing how powerful a small sentence on paper can begin to get your thoughts flowing. You need to get clear about your desires for love. Write down everything you want, Leo, and don't settle until you have found it.

Virgo

When you fall in love with someone you don’t just want to be in their life, a part of you wants to protect them and be a shoulder to lean on in good and bad times. You may find it hard to hold back your care and concern when listening to your love’s problems. For today, hear their complaints and then ask how you can help later.

Libra

Is it time to tie the knot? Today may be the day when your beloved pops the question! With the eclipses coming up in your sign of marriage, your life may take you down the aisle saying, “I do!” Today will show you if this step is the next one you'll take in your life. Time to figure out if you're ready.

Scorpio

Work together as a team. You and your partner may not be on the same page regarding who does what household chores. This tension has led to arguments, but today you can solve them. Plan a fun dinner night with food to strategize how to make this part of your romance easier. Then you can have more time for each other.

Sagittarius

It is so romantic to receive a love letter from a romantic interest. It's one of those things people don't often do enough. Rather than send a simple text like you can do daily, think about writing your partner the great love letter of your life. If you have an anniversary coming up, a wedding planned, or want to communicate what's on your heart, consider a more formal approach. If you're not a great writer, pick up a Hallmark or Blue Mountain Greeting card to say what you mean to say, but can't find the right words.

Capricorn

You can change your family's future by taking a simple step in a new direction. You might not like how things turned out for your parents and want to do things differently. When you notice dynamics in your love life, stop and recognize what's happening. Today, awareness can come to you in a flash. You might find it interesting how your mindset can be the first step in creating a new legacy for your family, future children, and yourself.

Aquarius

Try not to jump ahead of yourself or make hasty decisions and rush to conclusions. Mercury in Aries can be the reason why thinking errors take place today. When someone calls you on the phone to ask you a quick question or get your opinion, stop and bring yourself back to the moment. You don't want to find out you said yes to something you would have declined if you had been more cognizant of what was happening.

Pisces

Haste makes waste, even when you're in love. Today, you might get swept up in the moment and spend way more than you had planned. Your heart and finances become connected in a wicked dance where you try to impress your partner by buying lavish gifts and spoiling them rotten in the name of love. Remember, buying now may become a regret later. Try to stay true to your budget.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.