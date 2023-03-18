Accurate Horoscope For Sunday, March 19, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Your March 18, 2023 horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for this Sunday for every zodiac sign while the Sun is in Pisces for the last day, and the Moon is in Aquarius entering Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The heart of who you are and what you want to become awakens today when the Moon enters Pisces. There's a calling to grow your spiritual nature by doing things that take your focus off of the material world. It's time to dive into your heart's divine energy. Today, your inner voice calls so, please don't ignore it. Meet the universe where you are and accept its invitation to explore the heightened part of your inner being.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to nurture relationships that touch your soul. When you meet someone and know in your heart that you were meant for so much more, it does not go away, but it can be put on a shelf for later. Today invites you to explore the deeper meaning of your union and see what purpose the two of you have and why the universe brought you both together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to surrender, Gemini. The world can have you fooled into believing all that matters is what you have and what you need to get to be a complete person. But the universe has a different story to tell. It says you gain your life by letting go of your attachment to the material realm. When things you own no longer control your cravings, amazing things begin. Today, the question is if you're up for the challenge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The universe teaches you things that you cannot find in a book. An ancient language inside your heart can be found anytime you are ready to receive it. Today, the ticket to your happiness won't be found in people, places or things you have but in the joy of self-discovery.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's amazing how things seem to manifest right when you need them. Today a prayer gets answered. You find what you need when and in the right amount. All the worry you experience suddenly disappears as you gain greater confidence in how life seems to work itself out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A soulmate connection is what you crave, but initially, a karmic relationship can carry the same type of energy, Today, there may be bouts of confusion as you try to figure out what future your relationship holds. Are you in a fated relationship meant to last forever, or one that is meant for a moment to teach you a lesson, then move on?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance can be so intoxicating and cause you to feel head over heels in love with love. Today even the simplest sentiment of love can have you sobbing happy tears. The world is full of joy for you today, and it's the perfect day for watching romance films or picking up the latest NYT Best seller in romance to read this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hope is where the heart is. Don't give up if you've felt a bit down and out about things that have happened at home. Today, an air of positive energy comes to your home life that encourages healing. You may see a challenge turn around without you having to force it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Truth comes in whispers. Keep your mind and heart open today to receive an important message from above. Surround yourself with positive thoughts and intentions. Pick an inspirational verse from a religious text or a quote from a famous person who inspires you. Keep it close by and try to memorize it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

An important conversation comes up without you realizing certain topics needed to be discussed openly. You may discover that a friend or partner has been carrying a heart wound that they didn't let you know about. Today can be a day when you grow closer and solve a problem that could have torn your relationship apart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money has a vibrational energy, and today you may find it to provide a useful purpose beyond purchasing gifts, things you need or paying a bill. Pay it forward for a stranger or donate money to a cause you consider worthy and helpful to those in need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a wonderful day for self-improvement and doing something good for yourself. The Moon enters your zodiac sign today, inviting you to work on your personal goals and dreams and to plan for your future. Make today the first step toward self-awareness and growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.