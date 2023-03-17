The Love Horoscope For Today, Saturday, March 18, 2023

Here's what your love horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023, predicts for Aries through Pisces zodiac signs, using Mars, Venus, the Sun, and Saturn.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 18, 2023:

Aries

Love is worth the time and effort. Relationships have hurt you in the past, but that doesn't mean love isn't for you, Aries. It's time to dust your heart off and return to the dating scene again. You're ready to experience the love meant for you, and yes, you can find 'your one.'

Taurus

Today, your confidence grows, and you experience high intimacy and success in love and relationships. You bring out the best in others; they love your charming presence. Today, you're the one who makes others swoon.

Gemini

The best revenge after a breakup is to experience happiness. It takes time to recover from a broken heart, but now that the tears have dried and you feel stronger inside, it's time to put on a smile and enjoy your best life. Start with friendships, and see how the world opens itself up to you.

Cancer

A wonderful relationship is about to blossom for you, and it may be as simple as a platonic friendship filling your heart with love. Love and romance can come in so many forms, and even when romance is not on the horizon, you can find comfort and companionship in someone who is there for you without needing anything else in return.

Leo

Your career takes on a new focus today. You're feeling satisfaction and wholeness from a passion project that gives you strong motivation and determination. Amazingly, your true love is you, and this journey of pursuing your heart's passion leads you to find someone who adores you for who you are.

Virgo

Today you make a soulmate connection. When you least expect to meet someone, they often walk into your life. It's as though you have known each other in a past lifetime. It may be a great excuse to consult a professional astrologer to see what your synastry charts say or to pull a free report online and read about your potential chemistry.

Libra

Give generously. When you share your life with someone, giving without fear is always best. Material things can be replaced. What matters is how you choose to invest in a relationship. If you're feeling some resistance, that's a sign that your heart is holding back. Ask yourself why.

Scorpio

Today, make a commitment to love the way you know how. You may make mistakes, as everyone experiences a learning curve when exploring emotional intimacy. What matters is allowing yourself to go deep mentally and emotionally and challenging your parter to do the same. It's worthwhile.

Sagittarius

It's sweet when two people can share life together and make their world easier. Having someone you can depend upon is a gift. Let them know you are there for them, and that you'd love to build a friendship of mutual trust and benefits.

Capricorn

It's a wonderful day to do something romantic, and if you have the time to plan a secret adventure, consider doing so. Schedule a getaway out of town at an Airbnb or buy tickets to see a show and treat your partner to a romantic date.

Aquarius

It takes two people to make a house a home, but one person to start the process moving forward. Today, show your intentions by adding something small and sentimental to your home. Frame a photo of the two of you and put it by the door. Create a collage of images and put them by the bedside for when you wake up.

Pisces

Share your heart openly. Reflect your love in text and be open to sharing your heart in ways you have not since you started dating. Remember to flirt and be sweet when you say goodbye. Bring back passion by starting with words of kindness and a good morning text ... even if you already live together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.