Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, March 18, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for March 18, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your instincts, Aries. The world can get a bit busy sometimes, but that inner voice is always speaking to you to let you know when you are on the right path. Today, an insight will be revealed; you don't want to miss hearing it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Take your time making a tough decision, Taurus. There are two sides to every situation. Rather than be swift and pick one in fear of missing out, consider each angle carefully, then make your choice. Something worthwhile is always worth waiting for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Fear of success can be as powerful an inhibitor as the fear of failure. Today, you combat many fears, but if you confront your feelings, you will discover that nothing is greater that your will power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

When a situation is meant to be, nothing you or anyone else does will stop it from happening. The path to your destiny will have many twists and turns, and you decide how you get to where you're meant to go, but nothing truly can sabotage your fate or future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

What's the rush? You have a great idea, so you're ready to start and set things into motion; however, the groundwork needs to be set first, so consider working on that. Haste makes waste, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Be brave. An unexpected problem comes up today, forcing you to assert yourself in a way you're uncomfortable doing. But, you see a side of your personality you did not recognize before. You learn how capable and confident you can be when needed, making it all worthwhile.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can't save someone who does not want your help; when someone has clarified that they prefer to do things 'their way,' nothing you say or do can move their resolve. It's time to focus on yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

A wonderful day is here; whatever you're doing, the work turns out great. Don't worry about the outcome. Everything works itself out without a glitch. You can enjoy yourself and have a good time today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You receive a surprise. Change is hard to accept, even when you feel ready to embrace something new. It takes time to adapt to a different situation. Today, be flexible and embrace a fresh start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your heart is always there to guide you. A relationship may be going through a few challenges, and strife can cause confusion. Try not to let yourself become confused by power struggles. Believe in yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Think before you do. You can call a time-out and choose a path before making that first step. An opportunity may appear to be wonderful but consider all angles first. You can negotiate your future before you accept, and it will be easier to make changes now than later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is telling a lie. Even if a small lie seems harmless, it can cause more problems than it is worth. Encourage others to tell the truth no matter what the cost. Dishonesty often comes back to haunt the person deceiving others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.