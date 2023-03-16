Today's love horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023, is here with Venus in Taurus for the rest of the month.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 17, 2023:

Aries

You are waking up from a beautiful dream, and now the hard work of love is ever before you. Today, lay down the roots of trust with open and honest dialogue. Be a listener who reads between the lines and a storyteller that helps your partner see into your private life.

Taurus

You need a friend and a lover, and now you may find it hard to go without having both in your love life. Building a friendship takes time, and it also requires effort. Saturn in your friendship sector allows you to take this journey seriously and build a lasting union. The things you once thought were important may be challenged to see if your values withstand the test of time.

Gemini

There's a way to channel your frustrations about a relationship into work to help you keep your mind off things. Work can be a wonderful outlet for days when you feel lonely and insecure. To avoid overthinking, connect with people in your life and enjoy their company. The more you see how much people care for you, the greater your care for your self becomes.

Cancer

Love is often the answer, but there are so many unanswered questions today that you want and desire to know more about them. Love is often called 'the great mystery,' and it is a two-fold process. You have to work on your personal values first and then strive to understand the relationship from a place of strength, not weakness.

Leo

You long for relationship stability, and if someone is only bringing drama into your life, you may decide it's time to show them the door. Today, your watchful eye monitors people's actions and the value they bring into your life. To have what you're looking for begins and ends with you.

Virgo

Love can be confusing at times, but when you find someone who fits your hand like a glove and gives you a strong sense of safety and security, you will give your heart away without hesitation. You don't like to hold back, and given the excuse, you may show someone how you are truly all in.

Libra

A house that becomes a home is built on trust and love. Trust is not something you just give away readily. Exercise caution and take your time. Give a person a chance to show you who they are, so you can decide if they are 'the one' you hope to spend your life with.

Scorpio

Give of yourself, and let someone get into your heart and mind to know you better. It takes a lot of courage to let someone under your skin. You often learn about your partner without letting them in too close to your heart. But today may change how you feel. You may feel more in love than you had before.

Sagittarius

Invest in love, even if you feel unsure about where things are headed. A relationship will run its course, but how it turns out can be a manifestation of your mindset. If you expect that you will fail, you may do so; if you anticipate and visualize yourself in a loving and genuine relationship, you may get that, too. Don't stay home, be around new people and mingle with your social group.

Capricorn

Take it one day at a time. Love can be a tough journey to travel. When you first get involved with your partner, you wonder where your relationship will go. Then, once you are moved in together, familiarity lessens the value you hold for your partner. You have to keep working on your relationship as if it were new. Your love of hard work can pull you through.

Aquarius

Aim for the sky and see if you reach your desired goals in a relationship. Every relationship can benefit from a shared goal or a 'mission statement.' Your mutual interests define you as a couple. In what ways can you become more involved in your community? Do you want to become a 'power couple?' Perhaps you can start to do small things to lead up to this level of giving to others.

Pisces

Today something miraculous can happen in your love life when you least expect it to. So many things are changing daily, and with the end of your birthday season, you never know what direction your love life can take. It might even bring you the love of your dreams. Put yourself out there, Pisces. Reopen your dating profile. Be open to going on a date with someone you like. Try to believe that love still exists and it can happen to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.