Friday Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 17, 2023

Friday's tarot card horoscope for March 17, 2023, is here with a prediction for each zodiac sign in astrology from Aries through Pisces. Today, we are ready for an amazing weekend, and some of us have our schedule planned out, and others will take it moment-to-moment. Today's tarot card brings insight into ourselves as each card indicates a story or struggle that begins and ends with us. What will your one card tarot reading say for your sign? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Kismet! In an amazing turn of events, things fall into place for you. Aries, you've waited and wished for this moment your whole life, and now like the parting of the Red Sea, it appears a miracle is happening in your life. You don't want to turn it away out of ego or pride. Walk into the open door. It's opening for you and because of you. What's on the other side is yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

A fresh start! You don't like change, and despite your stubborn, inflexible nature, there's a new dawn just over the horizon shining light on a life you were born to experience. Today, life almost seems to have a portal where one situation closes, and another opens. This is your chance to grasp all you were meant to be. Seize the day, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Get ready. You're about to prove how amazingly resilient you are to yourself and others. You did not ask for this test from the universe, but life has a funny way of making you demonstrate your readiness by pushing you to your limits and then a bit more. Today, stick-to-it-ness is your super power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Money, honey. It's nice to turn a good deed for others, but there is a point where you want to be compensated for your time and energy. You reap what you sow, and today the benefits of your involvement come back to you in some unusual way. You might receive a bonus check or a gift from an old friend. You may be gifted an item that makes you feel appreciated. Either way, good things are coming to you. Expect it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Put your fists down. It's one thing to have your guard up, but another to argue with anyone and everyone in your life simply because you can. Today, you learn when to fight and when to make life easier for yourself and others. Today, the loving side of you wins, but not without some resistance on your part.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Get quiet. There's a time and place for silence, and today consider me-time golden. The universe wants to speak with you, but the time always seems to fly, and then the evening comes. Today, you connect with an older friend who helps you to see things you've missed. It's time to build character, and you're ready for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Chin up. You are not your own worst enemy. So, you made a mistake, but everyone does. You should not be harder on yourself than you might be with a stranger or someone you care about. It's OK to be human. What matters is learning and growing from the experience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

There are no easy solutions today. You have to work through a problem and try your best to solve it. You might not know all the angles to try, but with help from friends and people in your life, things work out better than you planned.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't jump to conclusions. There's an entire story for you to figure out. You may not know all the details, but if you're patient and give a situation some time, you'll figure it all out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Luck is something you create. You might feel lucky or perceive yourself as fortunate. Either way, when you step out of the protection of parents, family, friends, and God, there are results. The same is true when you follow things by the book, you avoid trouble, and the end result is safety and security.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You can tell when something isn't right, and things are off. Rather than ignore your gut instinct, do what your heart is encouraging you to do. Too often, we ignore our intuition, but today we no longer hide in fear but face problems head-on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You want everything to be peaceful and happy. Today, you are the catalyst for the goodness your loved ones experience in the world. It's an amazing day because you are in it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.