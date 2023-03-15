Whew, what a busy day we have in store for us. Thursday's love horoscope for March 16. 2023 is here for your zodiac sign, and it's full of interesting insights and advice to navigate the day's transits. The day is energetic, with Mars in Gemini and Venus in Aries. Some zodiac signs may experience uncomfortable conversations, while others find closure when an ex comes back to ask for forgiveness. A few zodiac signs choose work over love; others see they are ready to commit to the person they are dating. There's so much more to Thursday, so check out your zodiac sign to find out what's in store.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 16, 2023:

Aries

Power and control issues take hold today. You can be a force of nature when anger strikes. You may have people cowering for cover and hiding when your temper explodes today, but there is a lesson to be learned when you experience the abundance of rage that can be unleashed during Pluto and Capricorn. You learn to tap into another part of your personality where you can grow and transform negative energy into something positive.

Taurus

You can run, but you cannot hide. The universe has your number, and when it is time for you to meet fate, nothing you do can stop you from meeting your destiny. You are entering a period where you finish a chapter in your book of life. You learn something about yourself that you didn't know, and you can close the door to your shortcomings and start manifesting gifts that are your strengths. This is a beautiful thing, Taurus. It allows you to work on yourself to be ready to love and be with your soulmate.

Gemini

Selfishness is a problem for you today. You battle with the twin nature inside of yourself, where power and control issues are difficult to navigate. With Mars in your sign squaring the Sun, it's hard to see what is right, but blaming yourself or others won't help you overcome this hard time. Instead, choose peace. You can work through challenges without burning a bridge. Forgive and forget is the right mantra for today.

Cancer

A relationship has come to a place where it needs to change. You can pretend a problem doesn't exist or choose to address it head-on. As you work through today's battles, you will see how people act as mirrors, and someone special can help you see the best side of yourself.

Leo

A little bit of effort goes a long way. You have a lot of love to give, and it will be hard not to get distracted by your growing emotions. You won't be able to pretend this relationship can wait any longer. Procrastination will only cause more problems. You are ready to say how you feel; this is the time for action.

Virgo

A romantic relationship that you have resisted can be denied no longer. You are falling in love hard, and the other person feels the same way. This could be the end of a friendship and the start of a romance that takes you to a new place in your life. Sure, it might not last forever, but you will have fun figuring out where things can go.

Libra

All families have relationship problems; a relative may create more trouble than necessary today. Gossip, drama and lies could be a part of today's adventures. It could be tempting to control the story by adding your two cents. Nobody has time for that; simply let things settle without your input.

Scorpio

A secret can spiral out of control when the wrong person tells it. Today, you have to control the release of your own story. If you know you must admit wrongdoing; it's better that someone hear it from you than another person.

Sagittarius

You can't throw money at a problem. Sometimes you must walk through the fire to get through the trouble and finish what has been started. No one enjoys dealing with hardships, but today you find the strength to do the right thing and improve a tough situation.

Capricorn

Changes start with you. You are standing at a crossroads where you learn to face childhood wounds and turn them into positives. When you see something in yourself that feels challenging, don't run from it today. Instead, be the one who confronts yourself and work hard to grow where it's needed.

Aquarius

Today an ex comes back from the past through text or phone call. They want to resolve conflicts that have been left unfinished. You may not be ready to have this conversation, as it's hard to reopen old wounds. You've come so far in healing since you last spoke. If you don't want to pick up the phone, send them to voicemail, and no text needs to be answered because it was sent.

Pisces

You never know the real value of friendships until the day comes when you need a favor. You don't want t wait till the last minute to try and build your network. Instead of saying you don't need anyone, consider making it a habit to reach out to old friends and keep in touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.