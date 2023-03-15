March 16, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

As Venus enters Taurus on this day, March 16, 2023, many of us will find that our love lives have taken on a rather easygoing and somewhat 'lax' attitude. This may be just what some couples need — the chance to take it down a notch. We tend to get so wrapped up in our lives, our work and all the dramas that are seemingly endless that we forget the one person who is there for us through it all: our partners. During Venus in Taurus, we get a chance to clear the noise out of the room so that we can focus completely on the simplicity of what it's like to love someone.

With Venus in Taurus, zodiac signs will feel like something has broken in all the right ways. Tension is no longer there, nor is stress or anxiety, and the feeling is welcomed and appreciated. Today is the day when couples of like-minded spirits can simply chill together without feeling the need to 'talk things out.' That doesn't mean we'll be repressing our thoughts today, oh no; it does, however, mean that we will prioritize what's important and what can't wait for another day to be spoken about.

RELATED:

We aren't putting any pressure on our partners today. We don't want them to do this or that, and they aren't placing any undue stress on our plate, either. It's just a chill environment, and if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned today, you may notice that everything is just as it is supposed to be. Nobody's on each other's nerves, and nobody is making any kind of absurd demands. During Venus in Taurus, we relax, enjoy and appreciate.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 16, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The one thing you really enjoy about the person you are with is that they are willing to just chill. You need days like this, and the last thing you want is for drama to come in and disturb the well-deserved peace. During Venus in Taurus, you'll have plenty of downtime to spend with the person you love, and you'll notice that one of the reasons you love this person so much is because they CAN let it go. You are with someone who can give up their stronghold on whatever issue is ruining their day, and because they are intelligent, they can let the love flow, as opposed to standing in its way. Venus in Taurus works so well for you in your love life, Gemini, as it takes the pressure off of you, and the last thing you need these days is more pressure. Am I right?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might start with an attitude of 'fake it 'til you make it' on this day, March 16, 2023, but your efforts will result in you 'making it.' This means that even though your heart might not be fully into hanging with your partner and playing nice because we are under the cosmic influence of Venus in Taurus, you will see how your kindness — even if it's being faked — pays off for you. So much so that there will be no faking it after a while, you will genuinely enjoy yourself today, and so much of this will be due to your partner's pleasant reaction to your attitude. Kindness and love are infectious today, and with Venus in Taurus as your guide, you won't find any reason to doubt it. Take this good day and cherish it for what it is, Virgo. You are lucky; own that.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Taurus works well with your Capricorn personality, as you like to get great things done with as little hassle as possible. On March 16, you'll notice that you and your romantic partner aren't tearing each other's throat's out, and while that seems to have become your norm, it sure is nice to see that maybe you don't have to live your romantic life in a hostile environment. Your partner certainly feels good about the relaxed attitude, and maybe that's all you two really needed to know: that if you try to remain calm and keep things polite, it can actually work. Let this day be the first step towards a new and loving lifestyle for both of you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.