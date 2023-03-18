Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For Monday, March 19, 2023

Your daily tarot card reading and horoscope are here for Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Protect your heart, Aries. Today, something very important will happen to test your patience and even your belief in yourself. Life can be confusing when you’re tried or busy. Do your best not to project too far into the future; live in the now— it’s going to be much easier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

It’s not easy drawing a line in the sand and saying you will not do a bad habit anymore. It takes a lot of courage to set a higher standard for yourself, but friends may see it differently. They may think you’re overreacting, and try to get you to backslide into old patterns. Be strong for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

As the saying goes, "everyone has an opinion,' and sometimes you might want to share yours openly. Watch out, though. Some people may find it slightly offensive if you say something they disagree with. Think twice before speaking your peace. Perhaps try asking questions instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Tap into your feminine energy, Cancer. Amazing things happen when you use your intuition to understand people and situations. In the middle of a conversation, your mind and heart may sense things you aren't being told to give you deeper insight and help yourself and others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patient is a virtue that not many practice or have, and when you feel as though you’ve run out of time or energy, you might lose your cool. It’s hard to say sorry during those moments when you show the worst side of yourself. But you can save face, say you’re sorry, and still rebuild a relationship that’s on the rocks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You earn your luck. Sometimes people think that luck is something that magically happens. Hard work and effort are the magic behind opportunities and open doors. When attaining your dreams, keep your nose to the grindstone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Ever have that feeling someone isn't being honest with you, but you do not have proof to confirm it? Today, situations align, bringing a fated moment where the truth has no choice but to come out in the open. Be on the lookout; your questions will be answered.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

A person changes when there is an internal reason why. Today, you might finally find the reason you needed to do what you always have been told you 'ought' to do. It may have taken a while to get there, but the result is the same, you are ready to make things happen — for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Help is on the way. You might feel alone in the world, but the universe will bring someone to you to show you love and support when you least expect it. Don't lose faith, Sagittarius. A beautiful miracle is on its way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart is divided. Dating is not easy, and it's even harder when you find yourself attracted to not one but two different people. Give yourself time to see their personalities. You don't have to make a decision now. Some decisions make themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can do everything in your power to avoid a catastrophe or keep problems at bay, but what if you saw things differently? What if the problem you tried to avoid shows you something you need to fix? This can be a lucky break despite all the inconveniences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Everyone needs a friend like you who can spot a way out of a difficult situation. Whether you're cooking dinner for a friend who has just had surgery or donating food to a local pantry, your great big heart is expressed best in good deeds today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.