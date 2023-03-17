March 18, 2023 Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

We are enlightened during our daily horoscopes for March 18, 2023. The Sun will be in Pisces for one more day, and then tomorrow, we begin Aries season.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius on March 18, 2023. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Put your best foot forward, Aries. Today's a perfect day for socializing with others. If you have nothing planned on your agenda, search for future events you can attend that allow you to mingle with people from different walks of life to expand your horizons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your career may head in a new direction. A spark of insight or a fresh idea can come to you through social media. You might find a topic interesting and decide it's an avenue you'd like to pursue. Your future could turn in a new direction, and you're ready for change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You learn something new every day. It's good to expand your mind and gain new knowledge. Today, work on growing your library by selecting book titles and movies you'd like to read or watch this year. Mix your resources from a variety of topics to keep things interesting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money comes in for you today. An unexpected wire transfer of funds can be headed your way. Tax return money could come through early this week, or a gift from a loved one may be received for a birthday, anniversary or for no special reason at all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You could meet someone special online. If you're single, today is a great day to be active on a dating platform. You may meet the love of your life. Already in a committed relationship? Update your status online, including sharing some cool photos of you and your partner as a couple, to let others share your happiness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Delegation is the key to your success. Some things are best left to the experts. If you have some expendable income, why not hire a professional to do work you would have done, but prefer not to. Look on Angie's List or another site to find a credible person to take on a tasks that free up your time to do things you enjoy doing instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love can be written on the stars, but if someone isn't willing to try, it's time to move on. A chat conversation could show a few red flags. Pay attention. Instead of assuming, pick up the phone to clarify. Today make an extra effort to ensure you are sensing things and interpreting communications correctly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get in touch with family members and friends. Social media is never a real replacement for genuine engagement and relationships. You can see what's happening in the lives of family online but it's always nice to let them know you're thinking of them, by calling or doing a video chat to remain actively in touch.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Update things on your computer and clear out your old spam folders and unneeded emails. It's always good to do a purge of data that is holding back your productivity. Back of hard drives, and do updates on phones and other tech, especially while Mercury is stationed direct.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Check out the latest crypto news. Even if you decide you never want to invest in the currency, it can be interesting to learn about the trends, what's happening and what is working. You might even open an account on Binance, Crypto.com or Robinhood just to test things out for fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Challenge yourself. Your zodiac sign is associated with the higher mind, so use this time for a spiritual day. The Moon continues to transit through your sign, so you have a heightened sense of awareness that is useful to you. Meditate. Go for a nature walk. Consider detaching from online daily activity to listen to your inner voice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's easy to lurk an ex online, but why? You have a great life in front of you. Consider committing to 30 days of no peaking and see how this impacts your happiness. You may be surprised at how incredible you feel moving on and never looking back again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.