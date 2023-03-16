Friday's horoscope for March 17, 2023, by zodiac sign, is here with a Sun in Pisces and the Moon leaving Capricorn to enter Aquarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expand your mind and social influence by exploring the world through friendship. It's a great day to connect with people who are much different from you. As the Moon leaves your career sector, your focus turns toward networking opportunities. Yes, you can "grow where you are planted, but the world has much to offer beyond your influence. Check out a conference in a

new city or country. Can't travel? Join a professional organization that gives you a chance to meet new people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today plan for the unexpected, even if you have

everything under control. It won't hurt to be overprepared; it might even help you avoid an unexpected emergency. Review reports carefully. Pay special attention to detail. Don't underestimate the power of due diligence. Back up your computer's hard drive. Change passwords, and while you're at it, update your voicemail and out-of-town messaging if it's been a while since you've done so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when people misunderstand you, don't blame yourself. It's not always your fault, even if you tend to think so. Today, you come across as slightly more confusing than usual due to overthinking. There are always two sides to a story, and you are not interested in who's right or wrong. You want to find the truth. To get to the heart of the matter, disrupt the status quo. Challenge the accepted narrative. You may be viewed as a contrarian today, but regardless You do what you need to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, do not allow your sentimental side to get the best of

you. You need to connect with your inner Buddha and practice

the sweet art of detachment. Today's Moon in Aquarius gives

you a hefty dose of support and the ability to connect with your

higher mind. If you've loved and lost a person or a treasured

family heirloom — cry, but remember these things. However, precious they are, they don't define you. They are symbols of love; when you have them and don't, they become alters of sacrifice where you learn to let go and embrace deep, abiding courage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there you go... falling in love again, only this time, a hard fall

left you feeling wounded and a bit abandoned. Your day to heal is here, with the Moon in your partnership sector, someone may

come to try to make up with you. If it seems like they only offer hollow promises and future faking, you'll know. Don't cry alone, call a friend to hang out. Much healing can be found in friendship and some Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Stay calm. You like to keep a tight ship and love it when everything runs according to plan. But today, Virgo, a monkey wrench, can be tossed into what appeared to be an overall, well-planned day. The harder life hits, the stronger you strike back. You can find peace in the madness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's incredible how creative you can be without even trying. Today, you're full of ideas for a new project, and keeping them to yourself is hard. Before you steamroll into the office or try to convince your partner that you have the 'next best idea on the planet' plan it out a little bit. You want to get a 'yes' and have someone on board with your dream. So, prepare in advance to get the buy-in because you've already thought your way through all their counterpoints and objections.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You break away from the pack. You're all about togetherness, family, and group participation. But today, you need to separate yourself from family members who seem to have your entire life mapped out. Instead of quietly listening to their suggestions, take action to show them you're serious about your dreams. Pursue opportunities. Make time for your art, talents and interests. Don't wait for acceptance or permission to live your life. Listen to the voice inside of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

To each his own, right, Sagittarius? Honesty is the best policy, but today you bite your tongue and let someone make their own mistakes. You might not like how they approach a situation, which certainly is not how you would handle it. However, today is not the day to speak your mind without caution. Choose freedom, even if it means watching someone you love make costly and preventable mistakes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money does not grow on trees, and you know that it's super tough to make up for what you've lost recently. But where there is a will, there is also a way. You can find a special angle to make money. A gig doing work for a friend or a small side job that allows you flexibility to earn some change can come up to you. Keep your eyes peeled for an opportunity. One awaits to help you solve a financial gap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters your sign today, making this a prime time for personal development. You have an epiphany moment, Aquarius, where you realize something important about yourself that needs to change. You dislike it when someone tries to change you. It feels like control. But, when the idea is yours, and you see the problem for what it is, it's incredible how quickly you get to work in the name of self-improvement. Today, you make a total u-turn and improve your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some people may be unable to remain friends with an ex, but you can see beyond the hurt and pain you both have caused each other. For the sake of your memories and friendship, you can stay in touch with an ex. This is a healing moment for you, allowing you to keep the love but end a hurtful relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.