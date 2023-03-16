March 17, 2023 'Luckiest In Love' Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs

March 17, 2023, is the luckiest in love for three zodiac signs and their horoscopes due to the Sun conjunct Mercury. If there's one thing we have going for us today, it's Sun conjunct Mercury. This transit is capable of lifting our spirits and putting us in just the right mood. We feel open to conversations, non-defensive, and basically ready for the world. We love life, and we feel good about living it. In love, several of us experience a new side to our romantic lives, and it feels comfortable, safe and sound.

Because it's a Mercury transit, we don't waste much time overthinking or overspeaking. We are much more content to trust in the knowing smile of our romantic partner rather than spend too much time reviewing details. When we plan to do things with our loved ones, the agreements come much easier than at other times. On March 17, we're more interested in having a pleasant time than we are interested in much else. Fortunately, that's exactly the kind of experience the three zodiac signs will have today.

One of the best benefits of the Sun conjunct Mercury is that we think highly of ourselves and appreciate our lives. It's easy to give of ourselves to another when we don't feel like life is snatching everything away from us, and on this date, March 17, 2023, we will be one with all things in our way. We feel un-bothered and un-pressured to be anyone other than who we are. We are free to give love on this day because it flows naturally from within us.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 17, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will notice that on this day, March 17, during Sun conjunct Mercury, your partner reacts well to your every suggestion. And what you are suggesting is not very much, which is all the more reason it goes down so well. What this implies is that, because you ask for very little — and happily so — your partner can give you what you want because they are so used to you demanding more than they can give. During Sun conjunct Mercury, you will realize that so much of what you demand is overly dramatic and possibly even senseless; you can be happy with less, and that doesn't mean less 'stuff,' it means less aggravation and judgment. Your sweet peace of mind opens up the doors to greater understanding between you and your romantic partner today, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a Gemini, transits such as Sun conjunct Mercury are especially good for you, as it helps you to put things into perspective. In your relationship, you feel as though you may have gone overboard with your demands upon your partner; it's as if you've wanted them to become some kind of perfect person in your eyes when all they could ever really be is themselves. During Sun conjunct Mercury, you recognize that they are just fine as is, and their acceptance of you touches your heart; you judged them so severely, and yet, they stood by you, knowing that you were merely troubled with your inner demons. Today is the day you let go of those demons and let the love in your life become your top priority. You are fortunate to be in the company of the person who loves and accepts you most.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may wake up today so inspired that you'll spend a couple of moments simply smiling like a total goofball. It occurs to you today, March 17, 2023, that you feel good about life and that most of this positive vibe starts with how you feel about your romantic partner. You not only love this person, but you've actually started to like them, and while that sounds like it should be a given, it's not always. Some folks, over time, lose the friendship in the love affair, but during Sun conjunct Mercury, you don't let that happen. You are content to throw away the assumptions you've made about your partner simply because they are untrue. You've been hanging on to this lie of the mind for too long, and it's clear that your partner is not as bad as you've made them out to be. That's a clear sign that the Sun conjunct Mercury is at work. Today is a good day for you because you've finally discovered how to be free from your mental traps.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.