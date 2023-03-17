The Weekly Horoscopes For March 19 - 25, 2023 Are 'Hostile' For 3 Zodiac Signs

The weekly horoscopes for March 19 - 25, 2023, are hostile for three zodiac signs in astrology, and part of the reason why is Mars in Gemini. One of the reasons why this week may feel like a trial or a test for some zodiac signs is mainly because we are now entering the Aries season, and apparently, this is not the kind of season that starts well for everyone.

Aries tend to bring out the hostility in those who are prone to anger, and we may even find that we feel pushier than usual or maybe even aggressive in the way we approach things that need a gentler touch...like friendship or romantic relationship.

This week, March 19 - 25, 2023, has more than Aries season in store for us. We are looking at many Mars transits which back up the anger and rage that some of us have kept at bay, and because we will also be feeling the onset of the vernal equinox, some of us may think that to welcome in the new, we need to violently get rid of the old. We will be making rash decisions this week, and some of them will be thoughtless and inconsiderate of others.

The New Moon in Aries adds another dimension to our haze of anger by letting us feel confused by our behavior. Some zodiac signs may feel like they are hitting a wall, while others may feel out of control and wholly frustrated by it all. By week's end, we may even take to sabotaging our relationships, meaning friends as well as lovers. We may not intentionally want to cause such damage, but we will be acting on impulse rather than by thinking things out first.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for March 19 - 25, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While your intentions are good and true, you may end up expecting good results for your efforts, and unfortunately, this week has other plans in mind. You are a victim of circumstance during the week of March 19 - 25, 2023, and this basically implies that while your heart is really and truly in the right place, you might feel defensive, and that may turn into you behaving rashly. Those good intentions of yours come with obstacles you cannot avoid, and being the Leo you are, you may want to 'roar' your way out of it. You don't feel as though you deserve this 'bad luck', and you don't, Leo, but has the universe ever been fair? You feel as though you are reaping the punishment that must be meant for someone else, and your main problem with this week is that you are unable to just flow with whatever comes your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Spring has sprung, and all you want is to get into the same program that has everyone around you feeling so hopeful. And yet, you seemed to have missed that train, and part of this feeling is due to the Mars effect; things are simply in your way. Obstacles seem as though they are drawn to you, and you will notice this in the workplace most of all. This is the week where you 'thought' you'd see some change at your job, and you assumed that it was going to be a change for the better. Still, Aries energy has taken over the workplace, and whoever is in charge seems to be taking over and leaving you behind. You will want to speak up, but you'll be shut down as if you are meaningless. This will anger you to no end, and you will be presented with the option of "speak now or forever hold your peace."

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've had your season, and now it's time to give it up to Aries, which could be a very good thing for you...but just not this week. During March 19 - 25, 2023, you'll be surrounded by Aries and Mars transits, and this will manifest as heavy pressure on you, at work and in your home life. It's as if you suddenly are under deadlines that you are only now just noticing. You are pretty blissed out during Pisces season and built a nice wall of confidence. Aries is here to rattle that confidence, but you won't go down easily, Pisces. It's just about getting used to the new digs, so to speak. You may be put in the position of having to make a radical change in your life, and while this isn't that big of a deal, you weren't ready to make this change...just yet.

