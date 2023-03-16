3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Power Week' Horoscopes March 19 - 25, 2023

Three zodiac signs have horoscopes predicting a 'power week' March 19 - 25, 2023. Here we are at the final days of Pisces, and as we cross over into the season of Aries, this first week should prove to be something special for three zodiac signs. This is a power week, and things will get done; accomplishment is big this week, and for the go-getters of the bunch, we can expect to hear good news on the career front.

Mercury enters Aries on the 19th, and this automatically ushers in an attitude of intelligent-but-firm directives; we know what we want, and we know how to make it all happen. As the vernal equinox, aka Spring coincides with the first day of Aries, many of us will feel as though we are finally making headway. This is a time for exceptional confidence in all we do. And while love and romance are definitely part of the picture, the 'good stuff' is really going to show up in career and work-related things.

Aries energy pops up continuously throughout the week of March 19 - 25, 2023; we will feel it in how we act physically. There will be a lot of new exercise plans and diet choices being made during this time. As the week comes to a close, we'll feel the presence of Mars in Cancer, which will act as a signpost that tells us to keep moving, don't stop, don't get lazy, etc.

This is the week where we can set up a schedule that we stick to, one that lets us feel good about ourselves and the way we handle our lives.

3 zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for March 19 - 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can't help but feel strong and powerful during this time as you enter into your sun sign of Aries. You've always loved this time of year, and with Spring now here, it's as if you feel a boost of positivity; the possibilities are now seemingly endless for you. You are driven and determined, and not only that, your mind is clear. Whatever you needed to 'get over,' you got over, and now you feel light as a feather and ready to climb the next big mountain.

Success drives you, and while you love the accolades that you'll be getting for a job well done, you'll be even more enamored by the thrill of the 'next project.' You are a workaholic, and while others might not understand how that is a good thing, it most certainly is a great thing for you, as you tend to excel at everything you put your mind to.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During this first week of Aries season, you won't be as work-driven as Aries above is, but you will be play-driven, meaning this may be the first week you've had to really let your hair down and just have a good time. In fact, you may find that you go out of your way to have that good time with friends, family or with your romantic partner...or all of them together, at the same time.

The positivity is most noticeable for you, Taurus, and you want to cash in on it, even if that has nothing to do with money. You feel good about your life, and you're not about to let anything upset you; if something or someone even dares to try, you'll simply ignore them into nothingness. You are not about to be stopped this week, Taurus, and this will end up with you having a fantastically fun week.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not be a sun-worshiper, but you are warm to the idea of the kind of newness presented to you by Spring and the season of Aries. What you'll notice is that during the week of March 19 - 25, 2023, you feel suddenly uplifted and happy; something has changed within you, and you can't help but admit that it's a good thing. You tend to doubt 'good things,' but this week has you flying around with a smile on your face and, oddly enough — hope in your heart.

When you feel hopeful, you think twice and sometimes second-guess things, but not this week. And interestingly enough, you grab hold of that positive energy and you do that one thing that you so rarely do: you believe. You let yourself enjoy everything, and it will feel like a vacation for you, Gemini. No matter what you do, be it work or play, you will be enjoying the living heck out of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.