Monday's love horoscope for March 13, 2023 reveals how Lilith in Virgo and Venus in Taurus brings new life to each zodiac sign's relationship. According to astrology, here's what the stars have in store for you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 13, 2023:

Aries

You can be picky, Aries, and when it comes to love, it's good to set your standards high. You won't entertain people you know you can't have a real relationship with. Even if you are lonely at times, the bar is set high, and you will wait for the right person to come along.

Taurus

There's pressure to do it right, but you can be romantic. You have learned that love is not about giving gifts but stealing those minutes when you share your heart and express your sentiments openly.

Gemini

You are thinking about the big picture. To have the home you deeply desire, you'll do just about anything to accomplish it. It may be time to start delegating a few tasks to other people so you can focus on relationships. Consider hiring a cleaning person, or getting a helper to play with the children so you can focus on personal tasks.

Cancer

Say what you mean, Cancer. It's you who helps others know how to treat you. Today you set the standard in the conversation. No room for disrespect; when you sense someone is crossing lines, you'll be quick to establish clear boundaries. No more doormat behavior from you.

Leo

You have done the right thing while dating online. Your profile looks good and you've not played with anyone's hearts. If there's no chemistry, you say so. Today, the exchange of a great conversation takes place, and the next thing you know, you're feeling positive and hopeful. Someone may be adding value to your life, and they may even be the person who becomes your next relationship partner.

Virgo

You can tell when someone genuinely cares for you, and today a person you care for touches your heart in such a way that it's hard to describe. You'll be walking on a cloud today due to the feeling that you are loved. You are cared for and cherished by someone who sees your flaws and adores you for who you are.

Libra

The past has its place, Libra, and that's in your rearview mirror. You may be thinking about an ex a little more than usual lately, but the truth is you're over them. You don't need to compare others to this person or wish they would return. Your life improved the moment they walked out the door, and you're never going to unlock it and let them back in. So, don't do so with your memories either.

Scorpio

Good friends help you today. You may be forgetful as to why you decided to let a person go. They were good-looking and. had some amazing qualities, so you're reconsidering your original decision. But a few of their behaviors gave red flag vibes. Your friends are there to help remind you what your mind has started to forget.

Sagittarius

It's been a long road as a single person, and although you'd like to go out on a date today, you may not have that kind of luck. So off to work you go, and even if a business is closed, look into an opportunity that came to you through a friend or family member.

Capricorn

You can use your faith and spiritual beliefs to decide who is right for you. There's nothing wrong with wanting to remain pure before you marry someone. Some people may reject you as a result of your convictions, but the right person will find it admirable and love you just as you are.

Aquarius

You may be inclined to keep score when you share your life with someone. Love does not worry about who did what or who is the greater giver. You can let go of expectations and avoid resentment or regret when you allow yourself to be generous without expecting things in return.

Pisces

You have an amazing day for love ahead of you today. Things fall into place, and connecting all levels with the one you love is so easy. You can talk about your wants and needs today without fear and hear from your partner what it is that they desire your relationship to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.