Today's Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 12, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 11, 2023
Photo: Fah from Callmefah and Stocksnap from pixabay both via Canva
Today's love horoscope for March 12, 2023 is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. We are set for a romantic weekend and ready to enjoy good food, a nice night out on the town or some kick-back chill with a close friend. Venus will spend the day in Taurus with Juno, the planet of marriage and commitments making love easier to experience for all of us. What's in store for the rest of the day, starting Sunday? Read your love horoscope to find out.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 12, 2023:
Aries
There are no shortcuts to love. Being in a relationship is going to cost a little more time and money than what you'd spend as a single person. It's an investment of yourself, so don't settle for someone who doesn't make your heart feel the pangs of love in a beautiful way. Be picky. Invest of yourself wisely.
Taurus
It's time to do things your way, Taurus. It's OK to be selfish at times, even when it comes to love. Your desires matter, and you should not brush them aside to have someone in your life. Certain compromises should not be made, and sacrificing your happiness is one of them.
Gemini
There's a reason why a person is an X. Things did not work out. And even though you love them still, there's a reason why distance helps you to see things in a positive light. Your heart is healing and it can open itself to another person who is much better for you.
Cancer
A friendship could become something much more than you ever thought it could be. You have true feelings for a person that have been cultivated with time and life experiences. It may seem impossible to think that your true love is also someone you've know for years, but sometimes you're lucky enough for that to happen.
Leo
You could meet the person of your dreams at work. You never know when you'll finally have your first encounter with 'the one' who will be your forever. Everyone is looking online or through friends or even putting themselves out there. But sometimes, the right person finds you exactly where you are.
Virgo
A spiritual path is one of the best ways to draw the person of your dreams to yourself. You want a love that connects on all levels: mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. So don't neglect this need within yourself. Fuel your soul, and watch how the path you need to take begins to unfold before you.
Libra
True love is something that requires mutual effort. If you or your significant other are only giving half of the yourselves, it may not make things work. Each has to give their all, and when you can't do that, you need to ask yourself if this is what you want? Is this the relationship that's god's best for you?
Scorpio
You're walking on a cloud. You've finally met someone who makes your heart skip a beat and fulfills every dream. This is true love, Scorpio. Don't be afraid to embrace this relationship for what it is. It's yours for the taking.
Sagittarius
Love is in the details. If you see someone showing you signs of love but they aren't saying the three words you long to hear, be patient. They may not be ready to say what's on their heart. Actions speak so much louder than words.
Capricorn
It's a day for romance. Do something extraordinary. Find a way to show your significant other how much you care, and what this relationship means for you.
Aquarius
You have so much to say. Opening up isn't always easy for you, but when you have something important to get off of your chest, courage can find you. Start thinking about what it will feel like to have your secrets out in the open. Imagine how magnificent it will be to be known and to still be loved for all that you are.
Pisces
This is the time you've waited for. Some wait forever to find a person that they can be themselves around. But you've become one of the luckier ones, and it's time to celebrate the amazing gift of love you've been given.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.