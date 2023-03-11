3 Zodiac Signs With 'Lucky In Love' Weekly Horoscopes, March 12 - 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs have 'luckiest in love' weekly horoscopes starting Monday, March 12 - Sunday, March 18, 2023. On this last week of Pisces Sun, we will surely see some groovy situations in love occur; we feel good about the people we are involved with, and we are willing to understand them and love them for who they are. In turn, our happy attitudes allow for the flow of love to come back at us, and we will find that several astrological transits support the flow of love itself.

Right at the top of the week, we have Sun trine Moon, which is always a good thing. This transit immediately sets us up as winners in our minds, and where else does the play of consciousness exist but in our minds. If we are strong and loving in the mind, then we are strong and loving in the world. We quickly move into an even more positive state with the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius and the Moon trine Jupiter. It's like a free will of optimism, which may be just what the doctor ordered when fixing up our love lives.

Moon trine Venus ensures that our romantic lives are both interesting and secure, and three zodiac signs may find that their ability to communicate the most profound thoughts is quite easy this week. When we communicate well and with honesty, as we will with the support of Moon trine Uranus, we may find that this week sets the tone for the entire year in love and in secure romance.

The weekly horoscopes make it easy for three zodiac signs to be luckiest in love, March 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you resent, it's misunderstandings in your love life, and fortunately for you, Cancer, this week seems to be absent of conflicts such as these. You are on good terms with the person you are with romantically, and while you are ready to be on better terms, you're pretty happy with how things have turned out. During this week, March 12 - 28, you'll find that everything takes baby steps to get where you want it to go but that a good start is an inspiring start, nonetheless.

You aren't asking for the world, but for the first time in a long, long time, you feel hopeful about your relationship. It wasn't on the verge of disintegration, but it did start to scratch the layer we call 'boredom,' and this week will have you avoiding this phase so that you can get to know each other better and do something with your newfound knowledge. Keep it pos!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a tendency to overcomplicate things simply because you are somewhat of a hyper-analytical person, and when you seek the truth, you want the truth and nothing but the truth. This week has you simplifying your thoughts, and what you will get for your efforts is a simplified look at the relationship you are in. You may even wonder why you've spent so much time over-analyzing everything, as that really never made you feel as happy as you do this week.

Letting go of the need to control everything is the key to making your week and the rest of your weeks together work. You will always be able to voice your opinion, but you're finally catching on to the idea that sometimes 'when you think, you stink.' Thinking ruins everything, and this week gives you a vacation from thinking.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is still your Sun season, Pisces, and knowing you, you'll be working that last universal trick for all its worth. You feel good about the direction your career and creative life is going in, and this rubs off on your home life, as you can't really separate the two. When things are going well for you at the job, things go very well for you in terms of how romantic you feel, and this week will have you feeling amorous, interested and excited to be with the person whom you call your partner.

You get along, and that's basically all that's needed. You'll take it from here; you see no obstacles to thwart you at work, and so, in turn, there is nothing to prevent you and your love partner from experiencing the delights of being together. Work that Pisces energy, as only you know how to do!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.