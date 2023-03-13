The Zodiac Signs Who Have The 'Best' Horoscopes On Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The best horoscopes for three zodiac signs happen on March 14, 2023. Today reminds you about what is utterly worth fighting for as we reach a stressful point in life. We realize life is rarely an 'either/or situation but about perspective. Like the climax point in your favorite action movie or even rom-com, everything changes when you least expect it to.

You get to experience a great unexpected comeback and see things clearly. On March 14. 2023, you don't have to believe every beautiful lie you hear, no matter how much you wish you could. You understand that you must fight for your desires and never abandon your dreams.

Mars square Neptune brings an emerging sense of bravery for the journey and to fight for every dream and desire. You learn to balance positive illusions and daily responsibilities. You get to choose to go to battle and become who you are meant to be or live with the regret that you never did. Today begins the journey where you know what is worth fighting for and to always choose your battles wisely.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today, the Last Quarter Moon is a sign to release and shed beliefs and thoughts of self-doubt and unworthiness still lingering around the edges of your hope. It's time to release what you no longer need, especially what's holding back your intentions from manifesting. However, as a Sagittarius and your penchant for overthinking, is often your own limiting beliefs that hold you back the most. By releasing this today, you will be able to extract the bigger meaning of your romantic relationship and your healing, home and family.

A crisis point between your heart and your roots has begun to emerge, calling for attention, healing, and change. You are encouraged to let go; you are being guided to make space for more joy and less sorrow. By letting go, you are not just creating space but telling the universe you are ready for the next level of your journey.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars within your sign has brought some delays your way, especially as it relates to making personal decisions about your life. As an air sign, you tend to act quickly and think about the consequences later or even avoid thinking of them. However, part of your current story and growth has been to slow down and think about what motivates you to make the decisions you do and lean into what you can learn if you cannot just run away or escape a situation the moment makes you uncomfortable.

You are seeing a path emerge about greater passion, purpose and even recognition for your efforts. A theme emerges in your professional life. This ongoing story has also been about choosing the path that is right for you and not letting anyone, even a romantic partner, stand in the way of what you feel compelled to pursue. Today you temper determination gracefully, so you only leave behind what you have outgrown.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

So much has changed, yet you may have a tough time seeing the effects of that transformation within your own life. You may have been drawn to begin focusing on your home more, building a more aligned family unit, healing your inner child, or even moving to a new home or geographic location. It has been a journey of yours, even quite contemplating what home even means to you, the fish who never stops swimming. Now there is a finale coming to allow in new growth and light.

These two have taught you what is worth fighting for, but they have also shifted your perspective on what that is. It is okay if now the most important thing to you is those you share your life with. It is okay if growing and expanding into the world has taught you that simple and quieter is better. Saturn has just entered your zodiac sign, helping you make all your dreams a reality for the next few years, it is just now that those who matter most will be with you for the ride.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.