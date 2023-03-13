March 14, 2023 Love Horoscopes 'Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

If there's one thing we know we have to do to keep our relationships in tip-top shape, it's all about communication and honesty. We tend to fall into patterns when we get used to being with someone, and once we start to 'get away' with certain 'sins of omission' we start to think we can keep on getting away with this kind of non-communication. In other words, we can very easily fall into a pattern of not talking to each other and thinking that's OK.

It's not OK. Once we start to withhold from our partners, we go from tiny cracks to massive rupture, and while that sounds like a plumbing issue rather than a relationship concern, we all know this is true. During Moon trine Jupiter, will we have the opportunity to be our plumbers, meaning we will admit to our faults, state our failings and get to the heart of the matter when it comes to how much we've been holding back and how desperate we really are for things to work out?

Today brings us luck in this department, as the Moon trine Jupiter helps us to see the bigger picture. In seeing this, we will come to know that the person we call partner is indeed worth putting in the extra effort for, and we will also see that they feel the same way. This could be the beginning of a whole new love affair for certain signs of the Zodiac.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 14, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are at a juncture with your partner; you are both well aware of your love for one another, but you feel something has to improve, or this great love will become just another sad love story that didn't work out. You are adamant about making it work, and you will utilize the energy that comes off of Moon trine Jupiter, as it is here for couples like yourselves to see the positive as opposed to the negative. While you may be tired of trying and trying, you are still not ready to let this go, and you'll find that during the Moon trine Jupiter, neither is your partner. This energy brings a refreshing look at the idea of changing one's self, and it doesn't seem scary to try at this point. Giving it another go will bring you both great success. New eyes!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You and the person you are with are due for a change, similar to an oil change if you will. What's going on is that, while you both recognize that your love is strong, it's also become a bit mundane and normal, and while that may be the fate of all love stories, you aren't quite ready for 'normal' just yet. And this is where you can use the power that comes with the Moon trine Jupiter, as it lets you know that if you put in the effort, you reap the rewards. It hits you that you are fifty percent of this relationship and that passing the blame onto them all the time isn't really fair. During Moon trine Jupiter, you own up to your part of the bargain and take responsibility for bringing back the love. Mundane is for another day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today, March 14, feels like an absurdly lucky day for you and your partner, as everything between the two of you today seems to be accentuated with laughter and smiles. It's as if you've both walked into the land of humor, and with Moon trine Jupiter ruling the skies, you'll feel as though you and your partner have tapped into the very source of why things work out so well for you. It's humor, richly in supply during Moon trine Jupiter, and for you, that's like a breath of fresh air. Especially because everything tends to go so dark when you are at odds, who knew the answer to your problems would be something so simple, yet, the laughter you share is both infectious and healing?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.