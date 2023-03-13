Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For March 14, 2023

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 is here with an astrology forecast. Today's Sun is in Pisces until March 19. The Moon is in Sagittarius all day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dreams can come true, Aries, but you need a solid structure to build your life around. You often rush into things without a plan and then later wonder how to fix a problem after it has happened. The beauty of today is that you know this about yourself. You can take the lesson seriously and stop before rushing ahead of yourself. Make this a great day!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some friendships start fast but become a lifetime of companionship. You may be thinking about who you'd like to be around socially. It can be much easier let your inner circle happen naturally and befriend everyone you meet. But today, you may have an opportunity to level up and learn who deserves to be close to you — and who does not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something amazing will happen for you today and could involve your career and professional life. You have an ally waiting in the wings, helping you along the way. Don't be afraid to take risks or to show your strong side. The right people pay attention to your actions and admire you from a distance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you approach things from a different point of view and see the beauty in change. You have learned valuable life lessons and conquered the school of hard knocks. When self-doubt comes knocking on your door, you know better than to answer it. You're here to make good on your promises to yourself, and nothing — no fear or personal conflicts will stand in your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have been patiently waiting for what you asked to receive from the universe. There have been delays, and it's left you wondering if the universe forgot you even exist. It's tempting to throw a tantrum, get angry or wave a fist at the powers that be. But none of that will matter. Your prayers will be answered, Leo, but with a delay. For now, be patient. Everything is going to work itself out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Count your blessings today, as you have many wonderful things to be thankful for. You know that you have lived a charmed life in so many ways. Now that you have all you need in life and are striving to improve things a little at a time, you're ready to start helping others to accomplish their goals, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Hard work really does pay off, Libra. Today you will be doubling down your efforts on a major project to see it go off to completion. This is completely within your reach, as you strive to get things done, sooner than later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The creative genius inside you did not die. It may be hard to reach your inventive and imaginative nature right now, but it's in there. When you feel tired, hungry, or lonely, it's harder to connect with the creative, feminine energy you possess. You need a little break to clear your mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things don't always happen as you'd like them to because a decision-maker isn't ready or there's a delay for another reason. You may need to push a bit to see if you can find a magic button or someone who is well-connected to help you move a mountain.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Talking things through can help you stop worrying about a matter you cannot control. You can only push and plead for change for so long. Today you have to let go of control and allow others to figure things out on their own. Use your precious time for other projects. Life is too short to waste!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't second-guess yourself. Trust that your intuition won't steer you in the wrong direction. If you know you need to donate something or invest in a project you believe in, then trust your money will bring a return.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is not always the answer. Sometimes you need to work hard to get things done in a way that helps you to move life forward. This may mean pushing aside your feelings just for today until the order of life falls back into place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.