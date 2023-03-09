The March 10, 2023 Tarot Card Horoscope, For All Zodiac Signs

Today's tarot horoscope for March 10, 2023, is here. The Sun is in Pisces, which relates to the Moon tarot card. The Moon spends the day in Libra, associated with The Empress. In numerology, today is a Life Path 11, The Intuitive.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Being defensive can feel right to you now, but remember, a wall that goes up is a two-sided experience. You protect yourself for a moment, but in the end, you isolate yourself from someone you want to grow with. Today, resist the urge to burn a bridge when you need to build one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is what you do with the time you have. You may or may not enjoy the process of creating good fortune, but there's a reason why hard work pays off. Pushing through challenges builds good character, and learning that time heals all things is what instills trust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This tarot card is about holding on when the hill is steep and you want to climb to the top. When you first began, this journey did not seem to be too difficult for you to handle. But now, you may wonder if you ought to turn around and run to safety. Keep your eyes on the prize to help you stay the course. You can do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Just for today, escape the noise of life and tune in to your inner voice. Life is full of distractions, and it is easy for your day to be filled with music, podcasts, and senseless chatter. The universe wants to speak to you; the best way to hear its voice is to become still and quiet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

As the saying goes, you never realize how strong you are until you have to be. Today, a challenge can push you to your limits and allow you to see your ability to exceed your personal expectations. You will discover that you've been setting the bar too low and need to challenge yourself more often.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone has the gift of intuition; the only difference is that some people develop theirs more than others. Today, practice hearing your inner voice. When you work out, go to a yoga class or have a few moments to yourself, don't pick up the phone and scroll. Instead, close your eyes to see into your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

We resist endings because it's scary to venture into the unknown. We know that we like to be comfortable, and when the universe forces us to try something new, our minds cry out, "Oh no!" and we dig our heels into the dirt in full resistance. Today, a chapter closes, and you'll be invited to step out and do one new thing. This can be a sad time but also one to bring you new joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

When something unexpectedly makes you feel uncomfortable, don't shove your emotions under a rug. That's now how healing starts. You want to prepare yourself to end a problem. This can take lots of time and patience.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You never truly know someone until you've had a chance to be around them. Today's Moon tarot card is an omen. Someone you care about may be at odds with your sign.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

You've longed for this moment. Good times are here, and they are here to stay. Celebrate the moment when you experience the joy and blessings of your dreams coming true. Honor yourself for a job well done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Typically you are urging others to follow their path and be true to themselves. Today, you may not practice what you preach. For whatever reason, following the crowd seems to make the most sense.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

A little prayer goes a long way, especially when you have The Star tarot card. Today was made for spiritual pursuits. As you lift up your petitions to the universe, always remember that they get answered

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.