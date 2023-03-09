Accurate Horoscope For Friday, March 10, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Today's daily horoscope for Friday, March 10, 2023, involves the Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Libra. While the Moon is in Libra, it's time to have fun and go out with friends. The energy is perfect for socializing, watching true crime documentaries, or reading commentary on political posts online. Now, let's see what's in store for your zodiac sign!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars can be quite the pot stirrer, especially after the Full Moon in Virgo caused everyone anger and frustration. So be careful, Aries, as your independent personality can be slightly more intimidating today. Make an extra effort to show your sweeter side.

For today, should something difficult come your way, face your fears. Be bold and admit when you are wrong. You'll be amazed at how quickly people warm up to you, especially when you let your ego go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All the good things in life can be considered a language of love for you, Taurus. From good food to a pleasant conversation with a friend, you're all about 'the good life' today.

You are sitting pretty with Venus in your sign this month, and this makes life feel better for you; even work is more fun. As someone who loves to provide for yourself and others, treat yourself to something nice. Retail therapy can be a great way to overcome any stress you experience this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something good is coming your way. Even if it does not involve a romantic relationship, positive energy comes from someone wanting to have fun and enjoy your good company.

Cut loose and take up the offer to go. You deserve downtime and to play. With the Moon in Libra, you'll laugh at home and out with friends. For the next few days, there's a spirit of peace and happiness around you. So, enjoy it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Libra Moon gives you a boost of energy and passion. You have the time and energy to focus on your home and make it cozier, just how you like it.

If you work remotely, be mindful of your time. Your desire to reorganize your home can lead to distraction, so plan to organize and clear away clutter. But be smart about it. For example, consider squeezing in your cleaning sprees during lunch to stay caught up on your weekly goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'll wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, even if you're still catching up on lost sleep caused by the Full Moon this week. The weekend is just around the corner, and now it's time to hit your to-do list so you can enjoy your time off.

Today, you want to be productive — in your conversations with others, at work, and with family. Keep your notes handy, on your phone or a scrap of paper. With so much to do, you'll need a checklist to stay on task. Enjoy blasting your favorite Spotify album and cruising the town while getting things done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love your me-time, so you rarely feel lonely when you have time for yourself. But, for today, this strength can be a weakness. It's time to expand your social circle and become popular in the group.

Saturn will be in your partnership sector for the next three years. This is the time to pick quality friends who like the same things you do. Today, you might meet someone where things just click. Who knows? They could be into astrology, so you can learn and grow together.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Once a month, you get the Moon in your zodiac sign, bringing out the best in you. For the next few days, you feel comfortable in your skin.

Not only does the Moon help you to address any personal matters you are facing, you have laser-like insight and the ability to sense problems and situations in others before they escalate. They don't call Libra 'the judge' for no reason!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's Moon in Libra helps you see with a crystal-clear vision where your love life is headed and where things need work.

The one friend who always seems to call only when they need something may decide to reach out. It's a solid reminder that you need to do to cut out toxic friendships and lovers from your life.

They are a time drain. You are ready to explore the world and meet new people. Today, you're done wasting time on energy vampires. It's time to put first things first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're about to have a landslide of opportunities come your way, thanks to Mercury in Pisces. This is an excellent time to launch your own home-based business or to meet with your supervisor to share ideas on how you want to grow within the company and take on additional responsibilities, so everyone wins.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money, money, and more money are what make your heart sing, but it's not easy to come by. Things are about to change. Pluto still has a little time left to help you learn an important life lesson before entering your money sector.

You will need solid wisdom to know how to manage wealth when the money starts to pour in. Subscribe to a financial podcast and catch up with what's happening with the current economy so you're ready to recoup any losses you had over the last two years.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're no stranger to tough times, which is why they call you the sea goat. Today, the past can rear its ugly head when you least expect it to in waves of anger, arguments, and disagreements. But you're here for it. You know that problems get worse before they get better. This is what gives you the courage to keep going.

Pluto is doing its magic in your sector of enemies. It encourages you to change your life, yourself, and your perspective. You'll love making these changes because you are in the driver's seat now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to talk about the future, Pisces, and this week's Full Moon pushed you to your limits. You're ready to make some important changes today. You are ready to open up and share your thoughts about partnerships, love and marriage.

The universe has a funny way of presenting an opportunity when you are ready for it. A conversation could start about the very topic you wanted to discuss. The icebreaker shows up, and you get to take advantage of it. Lucky you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.