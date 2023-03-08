3 Zodiac Signs Finally Have The Best Horoscopes On March 9, 2023

Surrender into the unknown timeline to let the next steps be revealed to you, and maybe you'll be one of the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes in astrology on March 9, 2023. On Thursday, as you continue to acclimate to this new energetic landscape, there is little else to do other than to begin following Saturn's wake in Pisces.

As Saturn begins its journey into Pisces, you will feel a shift from logic into intuition. Seeing and knowing what is real is imperative, but often there is a piece you miss because not everything can be reduced to logic. Sometimes there are parts of your journey where you can only see with your soul and not your eyes, and if Saturn in Pisces epitomizes anything, it is this. The space of recognizing that the human mind and tendencies will only get you so far and that a part of the current purpose is to help remind you of your soul.

It is time to start making decisions from the best part of yourself and not the worst. To look at what is possible instead of only focusing on what is not to avoid the work of change. Juno will begin to separate from the Aries stellium in the coming days and shift into Taurus just as Jupiter and Chiron unite in Aries. Healing comes in waves. It comes in moments when you least expect it and when you let yourself envision life turning out differently than you had imagined it would.

Rigidity will not deliver you to the place that the stars have destined for you; instead, it becomes about entering the flow of life, the pace of purpose, and this is what today begins to teach you how to embrace. As you move forward with patience and trust, you will be able to see what you have previously missed, allowing a new perspective and vision for the future to emerge.

While the Moon is in Libra all day, there is a peaceful, balanced energy that can help you see your emotions and feelings but not attach too strongly to one or the other. It lets you find your own space between what is ending and what is beginning so that you can hold space for both, for whatever arises and whatever may come.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, March 9, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In these last few days of the Aries stellium, you will be invited to move into a healthier way of looking at the recent changes within your life. This is about extending your patience, grace and worthiness as you enter chapters filled with greater love and abundance. You must trust these improvements to deliver you to where you are meant to be.

This is you finally sitting at the tables where you always deserved to be. This means that to do so, you need to release or let go of that self that doubted your worthiness. Give yourself space to settle into this new you, and make sure you also let yourself enjoy all you have worked to create.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Aries stellium is just about over, and the Moon is in Libra. This parallel between your needs and desires and those in and for a romantic relationship will be at the forefront of your focus. The Aries stellium created an energy of action for you to blaze a trail ahead, to try something new or to strike out in an exciting a beautiful way.

But the Libra Moon today is once again directing you to reflect on your romantic relationship, a theme you have been moving through. Make sure you give yourself time to absorb this lesson because there may be an important connection between this new journey and growth that needs to occur in your romantic sector.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are silently affected by this change more than you or anyone else would imagine. While this week's Virgo Full Moon mentioned issues related to finances and whether you truly feel like you are in the place to fund your dreams, Saturn in Pisces and now the finale of the Aries stellium is drawing strong themes from within your home, and family, commitment, self-expression, and joy arenas. Both areas are peaking but will remain the focus for most of this year as Jupiter remains in Aries, expanding your life just as Saturn continues to bring greater meaning and healing into your life through Pisces and the glow up in your home and family sectors.

Accept the inevitable. And try not to judge your process too harshly, and try not to get bogged down in how it could have all been different because it could not have. Simply surrender and stay present so that magic can finally happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.