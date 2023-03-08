3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During The Waning Gibbous Moon On March 9, 2023

Three zodiac signs will let go of toxic friends during the Waning Gibbous Moon on March 9, 2023. The thing about letting go of toxic friends is that the reason it sometimes takes so long is that we don't realize they're that toxic. And we certainly don't get it in the beginning stages of the friendship. In other words, by the time we are ready to let go of these poisonous pals, it's already too late, and the damage is already done.

Well, better late than never, in this case, zodiac signs. On March 9, 2023, we have the transit of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra, and it will knock the wind out of our sails. We simply will not have the energy to maintain a friendship that we know, for certain, is too pricey for our tastes.

When we start to pay for a friendship with anxiety, worry and fear of the other person, it's time to stop that friendship. We get this idea that once you make a friend, it's supposed to be this thing we maintain for a lifetime, but that doesn't really work in reality. During the Waning Gibbous Moon of March 9, we will realize what's most important, and keeping our sanity seems to rank high on the list.

Certain zodiac signs will come to terms with the reality that in their lives, there's someone who calls themselves 'friend' but is, in actuality, a vampire. When we speak of vampires in this case, we are talking about social vampires and energy vampires, and there is no romance or literary coolness about it. These are people who suck us dry and leave us to rot, and on this day, during the Waning Gibbous Moon, we will call those people out, and we will let them go. Vampire maintenance is for someone else if they want that life, but today is the day of liberation for the three zodiac signs who say NO to toxic friends.

The three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends during the Waning Gibbous Moon on March 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

By the time it hits you that you really and truly need to let go of that one particular friend, you'll feel like you're getting away with your life. Wow, the idea that you put in so much time and energy into this so-called friend blows your mind, but you will also give yourself a break because you know you're doing the right thing by letting them go.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon, you'll feel as though you have no choice but to confront this toxic friend of yours and tell them that it's over. You aren't up for giving second chances because you already know the outcome; if you give this person an inch, they'll take a mile, and as far as you're concerned, you have nothing left to give this person. Experience has shown you that they are a user and a fraud and that you have no room in your life for such toxicity. Buh-bye, toxic wonder.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

We all make mistakes, and you recognize when you are one of the folks who made a mistake, though in this case, during the Waning Gibbous Moon, you feel as though you have let something continue for way too long before recognizing it as a mistake. You have a certain friend you believe to be lying to you and talking behind your back.

Being that you cannot control what they say about you, you will confront them, and they will deny it. They lie to your face, and they've done it so many times now that you don't see the reason for continuing with them. They feel dirty to you, toxic as if every moment you spend with them somehow takes something away from you. During the Waning Gibbous Moon on March 9, you will know for sure that this friendship must 'officially' end. You will announce your 'withdrawal' on this day. So long, sucker.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

No day like today, as far as you are concerned and if that spontaneous energy moves you to dismiss a certain toxic friend of yours, then that's the end of that. You have given this person enough of your time and energy to know that it's hopeless; they are never going to be a good friend to you, nor are they going to suddenly change their ways and become less toxic than they already are.

The truth of the matter is that this person has tired you out, and that's criminal in your book. They have misused your trust, and they have stomped on your love. You've given all you can give, and during the Waning Gibbous Moon, your patience will come to its final resting place. You are officially over this friend; they have lost you for good, and in your mind, it's best that way. Good riddance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.