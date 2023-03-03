Love Horoscopes For Saturday, March 4, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, March 4, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 04, 2023:

Aries

Have confidence when it comes to love, Aries. Today, Lilith in Leo brings out a bit of your stubborn nature. Your courage to go for what you want grows; with determination, you will surely get the love you're after.

Taurus

The Moon in Leo enhances your stubborn side today, especially around home and family matters. Sad for whoever tried to persuade you to do something you don't want to do. They aren't likely to sway you to their side of an argument without a ton of resistance. Today, you want things to be your way.

Gemini

Today, the universe sends you a bit more fertile energy to start a family if you're hoping to conceive a child. If you have considered adopting or fostering a child needing a home, it's a good day to see what's involved and research the topic.

Cancer

Relationships can change, and some breakups aren't permanent. You may hear back from an ex whose mind has changed after some much-needed space. The question is whether or not you still feel the same way as you used to do.

Leo

As the saying goes, "if you love someone, set them free...". Today may be the day when you decide to release a person who seems to no longer care for you in the way you need. It's a scary decision, but trusting that love brings a person back to you can be the motivating factor.

Virgo

People lie to themselves without realizing it. You may have put a relationship on a pedestal that it did not belong on, but now that some time has passed, you see the flaws that need working on. It will take time to let the illusion fade and to accept that the honeymoon phase is over. Now the real work begins.

Libra

Focus on your health and wellness, even when you're in love. Sometimes people stop doing things they enjoy that are also good for them to make time for a new partner. Keep up with your routines. It's what attracted a person to you in the first place.

Scorpio

It's so easy to become lost in love today. Relish in the beauty of a good love story by stoking the flame. Watch rom-coms and listen to romantic music on Spotify or your Alexa. Surround yourself with the glorious energy of love.

Sagittarius

It's time to start over again with self-love. Things have a funny way of coming around full circle. Today is the rebirth of you and a chance to do things differently in love and all your relationships.

Capricorn

Good luck comes to your home life, Capricorn. Today Jupiter is sitting nicely with Venus in your home and family sector. This special energy brings prosperity and hopes into areas where you've felt loss and shame. Things are going to improve and look up for you.

Aquarius

Think twice before speaking. People get more sensitive when they fall in love. You may not mean to be hurtful, but a harsh joke can fall flat and cause problems you did not intend to create. Instead, be gentle and kind as a general practice today.

Pisces

Trust yourself. It's good to put a bit of faith into your feelings. Today, insecurity can set in out of the blue. Please don't give it much attention or feed the energy by focusing on it more than you need to. Fears often pass with time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.