Love Horoscopes For Friday, March 3, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, March 3, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

Aries

Some lessons of love are harder to learn than others. You may be having a difficult time right now, but that's what friends are for. Lean into your social circle for comfort and to help you overcome the sadness.

Taurus

Work is one way to challenge your energy. Today, you may need something to help you get your mind off a relationship. A great place to go is where you feel a sense of accomplishment and control. A project may be the right fit for the day.

Gemini

Some prayers do not get answered. When you ask the universe to bring back an ex or help you to be with a person you love, and it doesn't happen, you may wonder why fate did not lend a hand. Oftentimes, it's because there's something — and someone — out there perfect for your needs.

Cancer

Consider pulling back a bit. You may rush ahead in a relationship faster than your heart can handle. Bring things back into focus to give yourself time to consider the future of this relationship.

Leo

Some relationships grow best when each person gets their personal time. You may benefit from a little time away from your partner so you can do things that help you feel good about your life. Then, once you've accomplished your goals for the day, coming back together feels like coming home after a long trip.

Virgo

Do less. You may try too hard to help someone you care for but letting them handle their own things can be the best way to show your love. Step back and watch them perform their own magic.

Libra

Today, romance gets complicated. Scheduling conflicts and difficulty finding the time to be together can feel problematic. Next week, things will improve, so try to be patient. The good stuff is coming back soon.

Scorpio

Be honest. In a relationship you hope to grow, you want to be truthful with your significant other as much as possible. Exercising tact and not feeling angry or frustrated during difficult talks may take a little time. You can still manage this challenge today.

Sagittarius

Things change when you least expect them to. People can change their minds about love and romance. Then, suddenly, the next day, they decide that they do want to try and work things out again.

Capricorn

You're at a point when you're ready to admit you can't do it all. This can be a breaking point in your relationship where you learn to let go and allow God to do the work for you.

Aquarius

Less about you and more about the 'us.' It takes a lot of time and practice to be in the moment. When you talk too much about the past, you remove your energy from the current space. Try to stay true to the moment you're in.

Pisces

When you're ready to start over again, just hit the restart button. It's normal to feel worried or shy about starting over again with an ex, but if the feeling is right, see where the road leads.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.