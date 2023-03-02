The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For March 3, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, March 3, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

There's a desire to dump the things that hold us down and remove barriers to our happiness and joy.

The Sun works through Pisces about spirituality and karmic life lessons. As the Sun works through Pisces, we mentally prepare for Spring, which takes place when the Spring Equinox arrives on March 19th, during the start of Aries season.

The Moon stirred deep emotions in the middle of the week, but today, we feel bold and courageous when it enters Leo. We are ready to take on the world!

The Moon's energy encourages us to discard things we feel aren't working anymore, especially tomorrow when it will be positioned opposite Pluto and to Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn and Pluto encourage us to transform our lives, and we have this little time to do so within March. There's no time to waste, sweet zodiac signs, as the time to live your best life is now.

Choose wellness, and mentally prepare to take action as we get a nudge that the 3-day window for intention setting is one day away. Think about your intentions so you can set priorities during the Virgo Full Moon on March 7th.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is about abundance, fun, and play. When the Moon enters Leo, make time to recenter yourself through arts, crafts, music and doing things you enjoy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Family can be the impetus of your inner awakening because the needs of others help you to see your own. What can be extra helpful today is expressing your feelings about matters that feel restrictive. Be open about it. When you're authentic about your needs, people listen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are so many things to be thankful for and about. You may see the beauty in life more than you ever have before once the Moon enters Leo, and it's almost poetic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have all you need at this time. Your life is in harmony with your goals and your desires. You have great confidence, and it contributes to your radiance in the world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pay attention to your shadow work. It's important to consider the feedback you receive from others. Even if you disagree, there can be a nugget of truth to help you become a better, more well-rounded person.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past is a memory, and how you handle it matters more than you realize. The words you choose to speak to yourself each day carry a significant impact. Aim to treat yourself in loving ways to attract more of the same into your own life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A friend who understands is a gem of a person. Surround yourself with kindred spirits who love to do the things you do and who are already doing them in some capacity. In other words, search for symbiotic relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's OK to start over. Sometimes ending a situation is the greatest way to show yourself respect. Embrace a new beginning as this chapter of your life begins to unfold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You see things as you wish them to be and perceive them as they are. Challenge your perception of all things. Be willing to ask questions and explore answers that may be outside of your comfort zone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trust the advice and wisdom of people who have already walked a mile in your shoes. Parents, cousins, and grandparents are a wealth of information worthy of the time it will take to listen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Celebrate love. You may feel unsure that things can get any better. Today brings certain things full circle for you in luck and love. Be open to celebrating the good and the sad times.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life can be one giant adventure, but you have to be willing to work for it. Today have the courage to follow your path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.