The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On March 3, 2023

On March 3, 2023, we may find ourselves being the person who gets something 'grand' done if, before this date, we, for some reason, didn't have the nerve to do something — or if we knew that 'someday' we would but still found ourselves hesitant, then today may change all of that.

We have the Moon entering Leo on this day, and this transit can give us the backbone we need to accomplish something 'big.'

In love and romance, this means that today is the day we may either hear some special news from our partner or be the ones to deliver that news.

The strength derived from Moon in Leo is the strength that lets us advance. Our confidence during this transit can be a booster; we know what we want to accomplish and are ready to get it.

For three zodiac signs, this may be a day of engagements or romantic plans, which take money and time to create but are outstanding and rewarding in the long run.

This is a good time for these three zodiac signs to work closely with their partners, as all honest communications are forthright on this day. We may be supercharged when showing our person how much we love them. Today is a great day to express this loving and positive energy.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've never been one to lack confidence, especially in love and romance. Today's Moon in Leo transit gives you the extra edge, so you'll do it with style and grace when you approach your partner with a special request. You are manageable today; your partner will be exceptionally open to your ideas.

You've had these thoughts in your mind for a long time now, and you've come to understand that they do you no good if they are only going to sit inside your head, unused.

And so, with the power push of the Moon in Leo, you'll surprise your mate today with something that you know will blow their minds in all the right ways. Today is a good day to plan for a romantic getaway, so if the two of you had this in mind earlier, today is the right time to get the whole thing together. Set it up, Taurus.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Moon in Leo, you may find that whatever has blocked you in the past suddenly presents you with a clear and open passage. This means that, especially in communicating with your romantic partner, you will feel stronger about speaking to this person and less afraid of the outcome.

You want to take risks today because, thanks to Moon in Leo, you don't see these actions as risky; you believe so much in your positive power that you manifest a life where you KNOW you'll get what you want.

There are no options for failure here. If winning is what you're after, today will bring you the victory of being able to say something powerful to the person you love — something that will alter your destiny together. It's all good, and all the Moon in Leo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While being overly polite couldn't be automatically associated with you, you are hesitant when discussing certain topics with your partner, mainly because you don't want to tread their boundaries.

You have a good relationship, and it is filled with respect, but it may need one little push to overcome inhibitions.

On March 3, 2023, you'll get that little push in the form of the Moon in Leo, and it will finally give you the strength and the nerve to bring up 'that topic.'

You know what this topic is, and rather than stuff it down into the bag of topics you don't talk about, you will bring it up and do it fearlessly. Today is the day you feel good about the intentions you have set, and if you have to take a chance, you will because you are armed with such self-confidence that you do not see even the slightest chance of failure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.