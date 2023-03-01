The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For March 2, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, March 2, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Cancer. The Moon in Cancer will oppose Pluto in Capricorn, prompting a strong desire for change.

What does this day have in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday? Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, March 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't become too comfortable today. The Moon in Cancer can quickly become a day when you feel lazy and want to relax.

Instead of giving in and doing less, tap into your intuition and use it to discern the tasks you can complete and then move on to others you may not be looking forward to but are timely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to have 'the chat.' The Moon in Cancer invites you to have an up-close and personal heart-to-heart about a matter you've been thinking about lately.

A confrontation may be undesirable, but a gentle approach can work out nicely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Set aside some quiet time to sort through expenses, budgets and things that involve home management.

It's a great time of the year to get organized and structured about finances and areas of your life you'd like to rebuild.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have something special you'd like to do. With the Moon in your zodiac sign, you'll feel like a natural princess window shopping and trying to find a fantastic sale you feel good about. Out with the old, and win with the new.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't have to have the final word. It's tempting to retort back at someone who treated you wrongly.

Just block them from your presence to avoid the painful reminder that some relationships have an end date.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships bring out the warm and fuzzies as you prepare to close out the week.

Today, make plans for the upcoming weekend. Schedule time to go to a show or to do something special.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day to work remotely and avoid the usual grind at the workplace.

If you can choose, consider transitioning to your home office for undisturbed productivity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Start a new spiritual practice or return to one you stopped during the last day of the Moon in Cancer.

Enjoy some quiet reflection, journalling or doing something that helps you to connect with your higher power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Look where your talents can serve others. It's wonderful when you can donate your time and skills to a good cause.

Now that the pandemic has lifted and people have returned to normal consider doing more charity work for an organization you support.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Relationship dynamics can be challenging, and you may find that you're unsure if you ought to keep or quit a friendship. You may need a little bit of space to process some of your thoughts and feelings about the future.

Today, ask for some me-time and schedule an enjoyable evening for two later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Working out from home can be a nice change from going to the gym or taking your morning walk.

Today, see what workouts are available online to mix things up as you focus on your health.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're in a sentimental mood when the Moon is in Cancer.

While it feels good to be in touch with your feelings, your empathetic nature can also have you feeling sensitive and less tolerant of things that you find hurtful, even if they are spoken in jest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.