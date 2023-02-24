The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 25, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Today the exalted Taurus Moon will conjunct unpredictable Uranus, adding a new fearlessness to an already very exciting week in relationships.

The astrology of Moon conjunct Uranus means that we will address any issues head-on, in the positive way we never could have imagined. Today is all about mending the issues that have been plaguing our love lives.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 25, 2023:

Aries

Aries, the immense love of your life isn’t necessarily hard to find as you learn to love yourself and be gentle with your flaws.

A romantic investment to make today involves self-care and restoring your energy over the weekend.

Taurus

Taurus, turn on the charm. You find a way to make even your enemies soften toward you.

In fact, an ex-partner or romantic interest can become one of your best allies. Bridges you might have burned can quickly be rebuilt.

Gemini

Romance is what you think of it. If you have decided to be happy and single, you can find fulfillment in friendships that celebrate love without all the complications of a marriage or committed partnership.

Cancer

Self-respect gets you far. As you learn to avoid individuals who undermine your feelings about yourself and focus on things that make you feel good, your entire life improves, including who you attract as potential partners.

Leo

You are closer to your soulmate relationship than you realize. The door to finding someone who matches all your needs and wants is beginning to open this year, an auspicious time for you.

While you may not meet the love of your life today, this year, be sure not to be with someone just because. Instead, you should work on yourself as you look for the right one.

Virgo

Secrets are a hot button for you, and what you have suspected d may come to light without you looking for it.

So if a partner is having an affair or someone is hiding something from you that you need to know, don’t worry; the truth will come out soon, and it will be undeniably clear to you when you receive it.

Libra

Your luck comes in love as you can separate yourself from problems that often hold you back from being intimate.

You can overcome past hurt and move on to love openly and freely.

Scorpio

Butterflies and nervous jitters about a particular relationship finally begin to die down.

You can see things more clearly now and start building a relationship that you feel confident in.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, imagine a world where everything is full of romance and fun.

Lucky you, Jupiter is playing into your hand, making it the perfect day for a romantic rendezvous.

Capricorn

Capricorn, family members and friends are a gift from above, as you can connect sincerely and warmly through conversation.

It’s a beautiful day to plan an upcoming reunion or a trip out of town.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there’s a particular joy in learning something new and exciting about your partner.

Today’s intimate conversations open the door to profound discoveries and healing closures.

Pisces

Pisces, set the tone for love by investing in a luxury item that makes your personal space feel unique and intimate.

Update your bedding by buying something silky, or treat yourself to a new pair of satin pajamas this weekend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.