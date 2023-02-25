The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 26, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, February 26, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 26, 2023:

Aries

Words are so beautiful when they are authentic.

A confession of love can touch your heart today to help you to overcome strong fears from the past.

Taurus

The Jupiter/Venus conjunct tightens in Aries, bringing luck and good fortune to your romantic life.

Single? You may meet someone perfect for you. Coupled? Passion can be off the charts or rekindled after a dry spell of affection.

Gemini

Your feelings are real, Gemini. Love can be so scary that you wonder if you are experiencing love or infatuation.

The Moon in your zodiac sign helps you tell your heart's true condition. So, listen to your inner voice.

Cancer

Live and learn. Someone you had high hopes for may have been a disappointment.

Don't let one poor match cause you to give up on finding your person. Keep trying.

Leo

You're ready to get serious, Leo. A committed relationship is a tall order, but when you start to see your future in the eyes of another, you know this is too good to pass by.

You're ready to jump in and see where this relationship is headed.

Virgo

The stars have aligned, helping you to see the wonderful traits a special someone possesses.

This discovery can leave you excited and nervous about the future; take a deep breath, Virgo. No need to rush anything. Take love one day at a time.

Libra

Love changes the world one moment at a time. Build up your partner and strive to have the best relationship you can have.

Aim to see what can be, expecting only wonderful experiences and a happy future together.

Scorpio

You have so much to say to someone special, but finding the words isn't easy. Go the old-fashioned route. Write a love note — a super romantic gesture!

Sagittarius

Your desire to have the type of relationship that makes others jealous has grown in a powerful way.

With Jupiter so closely connected to Venus in your romantic sector, the intensity of your desire to love unconditionally becomes real for you.

Capricorn

Love changes you for the better. You have gained so much insight into yourself over the last year.

Now that Pluto is preparing to leave your zodiac sign in March, you know you're ready to have a mature, loving relationship — like no other.

Aquarius

A soulmate connection is possible today as Fate of Fortune transits through Leo in your house of learning.

You could meet someone special at a bookstore or school meeting. You might even make an unexpected connection online through a group on LinkedIn.

Pisces

Today, explore all the magic of love and how it can be. Become a student in the art of romance.

Go out of your way to find new ways to make your partner feel special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.