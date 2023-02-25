The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 26, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, February 26, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We are smart and savvy today, as today's Gemini Moon provokes intellectually-stimulating conversations.

The Sun keeps us in touch with our spiritual side as it continues to transit the sign of Pisces.

Sunday's numerology for the day is an 8, the Powerhouse helping us to turn weaknesses into strengths.

Read on to find out what else the day has in store for your zodiac sign, per your daily tarot reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Having someone who believes in you more than you believe in yourself is a gift.

You may be asked to do something more than you ever dared to dream, but if it feels right, don't be afraid. You can grow through this experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Giving is a two-way street. Of course, you love to give, but today you may ask yourself, "What about me?"

There may be a disparity in reciprocity in a meaningful relationship and behavior you consider unfair today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

If you plan carefully, you can tell when a loss is about to happen and do things to prevent it from affecting you too much.

If you have an item you know will need a repair, schedule it in advance and be proactive to fix it soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You know how to use charm to get your way, and today, you don't think twice about using it.

From getting the best deal on an expensive car or piece of technology, you will be treated royally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You can build wealth for yourself and the people you love, Leo.

This tarot card encourages you to learn about money, how it works, and what types of assets to invest in to make the most profit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The ending of a relationship affects your ego and every other area of your life.

Now that some time has passed, you're feeling much better. You're ready to take that first step and start dating again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't compare yourself to others. Scanning your social media feed tempts you to live the life you think others need you to. Your life is yours; do what makes you happy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You can't take back the words you've spoken. Choose what you say wisely. It is worth a little time to think about the impact your words can have on someone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Learn by doing. You may be offered an opportunity with on-the-job training. Don't worry if you'll fail. If you feel it's something you want to try, go for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Converse energy. This tarot card is a sign that you've been doing too much. It's OK to have fun and not push yourself to the point of exhaustion. Take a moment to chill and enjoy your day off.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Good luck and opportunity do not come easy. You have to go out and make your luck. When you are ready to take the initiative, take action.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Finally, the chaos is over. Now you get to enjoy all that you've earned through hard work and effort. It's time to celebrate, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.