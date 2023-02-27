The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 28, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 28, 2023:

Aries

Make loving well a goal. Learning about what a person needs or wants from you takes time. Set a goal to learn one new thing each day and observe how your relationship grows.

Taurus

Connect with your deepest longings. Jupiter conjunct Venus helps you to learn something important about your love language. Today, aim to explore what your heart is trying to tell you.

Gemini

Friendship is a great way to get to know someone better, especially if you think you love them more than a friend. The pressure is off to perform, and you can both be yourselves. It's a beautiful thing to experience.

Cancer

Love takes on a new direction. Sometimes fate takes you off one path and away from a person to show you a new journey and an individual who perfectly matches your personality. You may be sad about what was, but you will soon celebrate what could be.

Leo

Do you believe in fate? If you do, the stars start to align so that you see the areas you need to improve, and by doing so, you cross paths with a person who is designed especially for you.

Virgo

Secrets get revealed. Things that you did not expect to learn may come up today. Aim for compassion and don't be afraid to ask questions so you understand your significant other's situation better.

Libra

Love catches you by surprise. You never know when the person who changes your life will arrive. Please don't wait for them to show up to go live your best life. Go out and enjoy your life now. Choosing joy can bring you down a path that your soulmate is also on.

Scorpio

The worst is over, and the best is yet to come. It can feel like an eternity before you get a big break and can experience all the wonderful things you deserve. Still, at this moment, the light is at the end of the tunnel, and it's beaming down on you.

Sagittarius

Relationships can become messy. People come with their quirks and habits. It's one thing to love a person for their uniqueness, but never do so at the sacrifice of your personal, emotional or mental health.

Capricorn

Make time for romance. Finding one thing to make your partner feel special does not take long. Write a love note or create a new routine where you never say goodbye without a parting kiss. Or you give each other 20-second long hugs each day.

Aquarius

Are you hoping to start a family? While Jupiter is working so closely with Venus in your sector of home, fertility can be easier, and you may decide to talk about expanding your family from 2 to 3.

Pisces

Spend the time necessary to talk things through. An open conversation is rarely easy, but knowing you can let a few things off your chest feels great. Aim for honesty and don't be afraid to show your vulnerable side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.