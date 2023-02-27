The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 28, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 27, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Moon Square Mercury On February 28, 2023
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Jumpstart your day by doing something physical, such as a workout or a long walk. You'll get a great amount of work done today.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed
Be careful. You can over-extend yourself in financial matters should you not pay close attention to your bottom line. Check the numbers to make sure your portfolio and other areas are where they need to be.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
Confused? Things may not be working out the way you thought they should, but that does not mean your dreams won't come true. Fate and destiny often appear at the last second. Stay true to yourself, Gemini.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed
You are over the worst of this emotional roller coaster. You're coming out on the other side stronger than ever before.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed
Wait. It is important to exercise patience at this time. Someone's actions seem to have left you in a compromising position, but a bit of time will prove you're still on top of the world.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed
Be comfortable. Life can feel slightly inconveniencing today. You may not see how a situation or plan will come together with so many last-minute changes, but surprisingly, you'll know what to do to avoid any unnecessary losses.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
Someone loves to start drama in your life. Try to avoid gossips who tell all to individuals who are both gullible and addicted to drama.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
You have to decide what you want to do. For now, it's important to make a choice about the path you'd like to take in the near future. Choose a path that makes you happiest.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed
A difficult project is finally coming to an end. This was one of the hardest things you've ever had to endure, but the legacy you leave behind will last for a long time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed
Related Stories From YourTango:
Let someone else initiate the start. You can't be all things to all people. You need to shine at what you do best, so don't worry about falling short. You're right where you need to be.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed
The bickering and arguing are almost done. After a while, people get tired of making themselves miserable. They have somewhere else to go. Soon, another situation will catch their attention, helping you to become home free.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed
People get busy, so when you can't find a friend to do something fun with, turn the focus on doing something you love that also has meaning to it for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.