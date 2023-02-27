The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 28, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Jumpstart your day by doing something physical, such as a workout or a long walk. You'll get a great amount of work done today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Be careful. You can over-extend yourself in financial matters should you not pay close attention to your bottom line. Check the numbers to make sure your portfolio and other areas are where they need to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Confused? Things may not be working out the way you thought they should, but that does not mean your dreams won't come true. Fate and destiny often appear at the last second. Stay true to yourself, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You are over the worst of this emotional roller coaster. You're coming out on the other side stronger than ever before.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Wait. It is important to exercise patience at this time. Someone's actions seem to have left you in a compromising position, but a bit of time will prove you're still on top of the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Be comfortable. Life can feel slightly inconveniencing today. You may not see how a situation or plan will come together with so many last-minute changes, but surprisingly, you'll know what to do to avoid any unnecessary losses.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Someone loves to start drama in your life. Try to avoid gossips who tell all to individuals who are both gullible and addicted to drama.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have to decide what you want to do. For now, it's important to make a choice about the path you'd like to take in the near future. Choose a path that makes you happiest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

A difficult project is finally coming to an end. This was one of the hardest things you've ever had to endure, but the legacy you leave behind will last for a long time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Let someone else initiate the start. You can't be all things to all people. You need to shine at what you do best, so don't worry about falling short. You're right where you need to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

The bickering and arguing are almost done. After a while, people get tired of making themselves miserable. They have somewhere else to go. Soon, another situation will catch their attention, helping you to become home free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

People get busy, so when you can't find a friend to do something fun with, turn the focus on doing something you love that also has meaning to it for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.