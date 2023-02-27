Maybe it's because it's the last day of February, or maybe it's simply because we can't escape the vibe that comes along with Moon square Mercury, but today is the day when many of us will declare an unusual request: time alone, please. Time away from love, time away from our lover, our dates, our pressures...we need a break, and this break, as we know it, can't come quickly enough.

Mercury helps us to understand what bothers us; because of this planet's ability to cut to the chase, we will be upfront and personal with our most important needs during this day, and even though spending time alone isn't always the number one desire in a romantic relationship, we have to admit that sometimes, we really and truly do need a break. It's not a popular thing to admit to this, but as they say, "you gotta go what you gotta do." Today is the day we accept that idea in full.

Today, during Moon square Mercury, we will be demanding some time off...from love. This isn't a personal attack on the person we love, nor the beginning of the end...it's merely a reality check that says, as human beings, we are not love machines. We need to recharge those love batteries; to do so, we must be honest enough to know what will help us.

And during Moon square Mercury, we will only identify with the desire to grab and enjoy that break. If we do this correctly, with the right understanding, nobody will get hurt, and everything will work out in the long run.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Moon square Mercury on February 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have zero interest in fighting with your partner, nor do you want anything too dramatic to happen when you put in your request to them. And what you will be asking of them, politely and with respect, is for a little time on your own. You need to think about the things in your life; fortunately, they are not the issue. What this issue is, is having no private space of your own.

This bothers you, and Moon square Mercury makes you want to do something about it. You will let your partner know that it's not them and that the relationship is in no need for a break up; what you need is your time alone, and it means so much to you that you'll take advantage of Moon square Mercury's push towards this kind of independence.

Your partner will understand, but as you know, Aries, it would matter to you if they understood or not, as you have made up your mind already. Break time starts now.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You must be honest when your partner asks you what's on your mind today. What's on your mind is that you feel overwhelmed by the relationship; it's not necessarily a deal breaker, but you've started to feel that you never get time alone and desperately need it to function properly. You are one with the idea that being in a relationship takes work and time, and you're bored with sticking it out.

However, on this last day of February, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll get up the nerve to be bold and honest with your partner; you love them, but you need a break, and you need that break today, right now.

You don't need five years, and you don't need five minutes. You need a good solid day or two to be alone, without them around, without the noise of people, etc. You need a break from love and all that comes with it so you can return with your head screwed on straight.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't like to rock the boat, and on this day, February 28, 2023, you'll feel uneasy about asking for you what you want from the person you are in a romantic relationship with. You've held off telling this person that for you to survive and function like a healthy human being, you must take time off from the relationship to get back in touch with who you are on your own.

Ideas like this are pushed aside, as we are supposed to want to be in relationships 24-7, without a break. However, as a Sagittarius, it's near to impossible for you to remain side by side with anyone, let alone a romantic partner, for such a block of time. You can only breathe when you take time off, and during Moon square Mercury, you will do what Sagittarius' do: you'll come right out with it and state this to your partner. They will happily grant you this time off as they understand and love you as you are.

