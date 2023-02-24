The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 25, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, February 25, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Moon enters Gemini bringing attention to the Magician tarot card. The day's numerology is the Life Path 7, the Seeker.

The combination of these energies makes February 25 a perfect day to curl up with a good book or to begin a new spiritual practice.

Read on to discover what else is in store for your zodiac sign this Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Things have changed, and you're less afraid of the unknown than earlier this week.

The situation or circumstances may be the same, but what's happened is you feel stronger and more capable of overcoming life's challenges.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Everything is happening so fast lately that you're going at breakneck speed.

To avoid making a mistake, slow down. Life may be a race, but sometimes it is better to walk and not run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Roll up your sleeves, Gemini. Success may take a while, but if you want something worth having, be patient until your dream is actualized.

Keep going until you've reached your goal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When you start a new project, you may run your ideas by a friend or family member to get their input.

Some may not respond supportively, and it can hurt your feelings. Their lack of faith is not a reflection of your ability. Let the results speak for themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Fresh starts are complicated and often messy. There will be mistakes along the way, but now that you are making headway, you can avoid future pitfalls and unpleasant situations. You're much wiser than when you first began.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Always fact-check. You may receive some news from a credible resource but do your due diligence.

Trust does not remove your right to verify that what you heard is accurate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Life can get messy. An area of your life may feel unusually problematic today. However, these hiccups may be a blessing in disguise.

Unusual activity can help you spot problems and solve them before they become much more significant.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Give someone a deadline. You gave someone the space they needed, and now you may wonder if they have decided to move on or have you in their life.

Rather than wait for their feelings to change, focus on yourself and fill your time with the things you want to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

If you are confident, everything you do may lead you down a path you want to avoid.

The first step to take when building a career or future you love is to be fully in tune with your emotional energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have a fresh opportunity to jump-start a new goal or make something fresh and unique happen.

It's normal to want to rush and burn the candle from both ends, but to what extent? Count the cost.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

A good cry can do you a world of good. You feel more like yourself as you learn to let go of past hurts and disappointment. In fact, things are starting to look up beautifully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust your intuition and instincts. You must honor how you feel when you feel strongly about someone or something.

Your heart will not steer you wrong; sometimes, it is even keener than you realize.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.