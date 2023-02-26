The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 27, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, February 27, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

It will be a great day for all of us as the Moon enters the First Quarter Moon phase while in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Sun will be in Pisces.

Find out more about the day by looking at your zodiac sign below.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get a bonus day for completing writing-intensive tasks with the Moon in Gemini for another day.

Use this time to get your financial budget organized, sort through bills and deactivate any autopayments to subscriptions you no longer use.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you'll be thinking about the past more than usual with the Moon in Gemini.

When the Moon connects with assertive Mars, some feelings may trigger frustration and anger. Channel strong emotions into positive and decisive action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Motivation and drive are two things you'll experience today as the Moon connects with Mars in your zodiac sign.

If you have a big goal you want to achieve, start planning your next steps — include a self-improvement calendar, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone may try to assert their control over you, but in your heart, you're over this type of behavior.

Today's Gemini Moon when it speaks to Mars will help you find the courage to drop a negative relationship or set a boundary you can keep.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The right type of friendship can make a difference in your life.

Today someone inspires you to become the greatest version of yourself. Be sure to let them know!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think about your future today as the Moon brings the right combination of motivational energy into your life. Take a courageous step.

Apply for the job you want or accept an offer leaving one you feel unhappy in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You experience strong convictions about your life and future. Today, it may not be easy to keep certain opinions to yourself. When speaking, be sure to measure the cost.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, your generous nature will grow stronger. Give to a cause you feel good about. Show support for the things and people you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships drive you to do all sorts of things, and when love or strong emotions get involved, a part of you may work on being more independent to secure your autonomy.

There can be a balance, Sagittarius. You don't have to choose all or nothing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trust your judgment. Your gut instincts may be right even when you get a feeling that contradicts what others think about a particular person. Don't second-guess yourself today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A lot of love goes a long way. Your passion and purpose align and help you to begin a new adventure that is both meaningful for you and helpful to others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family quarrels may arise without expectation. Rather than get involved in a problem you can't fix or didn't start, remain in your peace and let others work things out on their own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.