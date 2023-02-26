The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 27, 2023

It's all about social life today, so if you have plans on Sunday, figure in all your friends for this one. This is a fantastic time to go on dates and have fun, and there's even the chance that some of us might fall in love on Monday, February 27, 2023.

We've got the helpful Moon sextile Venus working for us. When this transit dominates, we can expect friendly behavior, open-minded friendships, and the kind of experience where being with a romantic partner usually includes laughter and the good tidings of other friends.

You can expect to be out at dinner or throwing a party if you are partnered. The vibe is so good today that no matter who you are with, you won't be able to beat the feeling that love is in the air and that all is well in the world. For the lucky zodiac signs that feel this strongly, the day's vibe will be sweet, accepting and maybe even goofy — in all the right ways.

Not everyone is a social creature; some of us refrain from crowds or parties, which is OK. For the signs who tend to work well with transits, such as Moon sextile Venus, we'll be able to see how refreshing it is to finally have a great day, where the only real thing seems to be the noticeable way in which we get along with everyone, lover, friend or other.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are always up for a party, and one of the things you enjoy more than anything is the idea of showing up for that party arm-in-arm with the person you love. You feel like showing off today, and your partner has always been keen on doing the same; you both love being adored by friends and feel even more inspired to share that love.

You are in a great mood; you bring love and light wherever you go. You and the person you are romantically involved with feel like you have much to offer regarding being social and accessible; you do not hide from people.

You let them come to you as you feel no one threatens you. Being social suits you well, and during moon sextile Venus, you and your partner will be the focal point of the fun.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now that you have set aside so many of the responsibilities that plagued your week, you feel that today is the right day to relax and have fun finally. It may be in the middle of the work week, but your work doesn't demand that much of you and certainly not enough to stop you from partying to your heart's content on February 27.

You and your partner feel you deserve a serious break, and only if it's just for today will the two of you treat yourselves to something special, like a night out on the town or a visit to a friend's house.

You share a vibe of love and tenderness on this day, during Moon sextile Venus, and you both will have nothing in your heart but the desire to love each other and have a little well-deserved fun.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You like to try and convince yourself that you are invulnerable and that nobody can breach your wall of protection, but on this day, February 27, you'll receive such a joyous message that you won't be able to help but giggle and sigh.

It looks like someone loves you, Virgo, and that their presence in your life means more to you than you thought; they are madly in love with you, and the truth is...you are flattered by this so much so that you go out of your way to receive this person's attention and take it to the next level: a date.

During Moon sextile Venus, you will be hopeful again, and this hope will open up new doors; suddenly, you will feel at ease, friendly, and willing to knock down some of your defense mechanisms. Today brings you to the idea that you, too, can be loved. How very nice of you, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.